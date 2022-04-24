Prefer smart snacks while returning to the office

With offices reopening, employees are now gradually getting back to a regular work routine. While some dread long commutes and traffic snarls, others are glad to return to physical offices and indulge in much needed social interaction with colleagues over in-person meetings, team lunches, coffee breaks and more! As we prepare for this phased return to pre-pandemic normalcy, nutrition plays a key role in getting our brain and body ready for the daily grind.



Snacking through the day is one of the inevitable aspects of in-office work life. There is an urge to munch constantly, especially when in the company of others or to relieve stress. Unchecked, unhealthy snacking can take a toll on overall health.

Having said that, if you are fond of snacking, you don't need to forgo it. You just need to be smart about your food choices. But how does one find the perfect snack that is healthy but also tasty and can help satiate food cravings? What is the right combination of protein, fats and carbohydrates to fuel one's day? Read on to get started.

Make health a priority

One way of ensuring that you are on top of your diet plan is by indulging in a healthy, timely snack to fuel your body with energy and essential nutrients. Opt for foods like a steamed sprouts salad topped generously with chopped cucumber, cottage cheese and tomatoes. You can also include boiled black chana or beans with a tablespoon of lemon juice. A bowl of yoghurt with raw vegetables is an equally filling and healthy option. Add celery, carrots, broccoli and tomatoes to make the dish delicious and rich in protein and calcium.

Smoothies are another healthy option that will tingle your taste buds and are easy to make. Pick fresh fruits or vegetables such as spinach, amla or cucumber, and add refreshing coconut water to the mix. Add five to six soaked almonds and one or two walnuts for extra protein, and you're good to go. Other light snacks, such as oats, idli or homemade dhokla, ensure that you'll stave off those hunger pangs.

On the post-meal pick-me-up, choose desserts such as custard apple kheer with jaggery (gur) and coconut milk or ragi coconut laddu, which is all ragi flour, coconut, jaggery and crunchy peanuts.

Snack for the right reasons

Snacking is typically more due to habit or carvings rather than hunger. You snack when you are bored, angry, overjoyed or even surrounded by fun, social company. If you do not track your snack intake, it's easy to go overboard. Sure, a bag of chips or a handful of nankeen can seem insignificant as a one-off, but the impact on your health is huge if it becomes a regular feature. Strive to make healthier food choices and eat only when you are truly hungry.

Thoughtful snacking decisions at the workplace can make life healthy and happy. Having the right food available when hunger strikes means you'll be more likely to make a healthy snacking decision, and this is sure to take you a long way!