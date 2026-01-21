Manipur: Seven militants arrested, inter-state vehicle theft racket busted

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested seven hardcore militants belonging to different outfits, including a cadre of the NSCN (IM), and busted an inter-state vehicle theft racket during the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that seven of the arrested militants belonged to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

The extremists were arrested from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, and several mobile phones and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

The Manipur Police also arrested an active cadre of the NSCN(IM), identified as Lanhungba Khumba (29), from the Mantripukhri area in Imphal East district. From his possession, one .32 pistol with a magazine loaded with four live rounds, two mobile phones, a charger, and a two-wheeler without a registration number were recovered.

The arrested militants were involved in extorting money from contractors, traders, government employees, and other people, the official said.

He added that based on specific Intelligence inputs received from the Delhi Police, the Manipur Police conducted a coordinated operation against an inter-state vehicle theft racket.

During the operation, with the assistance of ICICI Lombard Insurance Company and technical support, a total of six vehicles stolen from outside the state were recovered from Churachandpur and Imphal West districts.

The recovered vehicles have been handed over to the concerned police stations following due legal procedures, and coordination with the originating states is underway to complete recovery formalities.

In a related development, based on a requisition from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a joint team of the Manipur Police and the CRPF arrested a person identified as Muhammad Juma Khan (39), a resident of Yairipok Bishnunaha in Thoubal district.

The accused is a wanted offender in multiple serious cases and has been identified as a key player in the inter-state vehicle theft racket. Efforts are underway to locate and recover other stolen vehicles from different areas of the state as part of the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, security forces also neutralised three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in situ, which were recovered along the India-Myanmar border during area domination and sanitisation operations.

The security forces, comprising central and state agencies, continue extensive crackdowns against militants, with search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated, and vulnerable areas across various districts.

A total of 113 nakas/checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the illegal movement of inimical elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37). Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.