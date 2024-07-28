Rajesh Kumar surprises fans with a healthy foxtail millet and peas pulao recipe

Rajesh Kumar, best known for his memorable role as Rosesh in the beloved sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, has recently donned a new hat—that of a chef. The versatile actor delighted his fans by sharing a unique and healthy recipe for foxtail millet and peas pulao. This foray into the culinary arts was shared through a video on his Instagram, where he cooked alongside renowned chef Vikas Chawla.

In his Instagram post, Rajesh emphasized the significant health benefits of millets, describing them as a remedy for hundreds of diseases. He wrote, “#MILLETS ARE a remedy FOR 100’s of diseases. Tried cooking one of the simplest recipes under the guidance of great #chefvikaschawla. Also sharing the recipe. DO TRY AT HOME...Foxtail Millet (Kangni) and Peas Pulao.” The video showcased Rajesh and Chef Vikas in a lively kitchen setting, preparing the dish from scratch and discussing its nutritional advantages.

Rajesh provided the complete recipe for his followers, making it easy for them to try the dish at home. The ingredients for the foxtail millet and peas pulao include one cup of boiled foxtail millet, one to two teaspoons of ghee, half a teaspoon of cumin seeds, one medium onion thinly sliced, 15-20 shreds of ginger julienne, one green chili cut on a slant, salt to taste, fresh coriander for garnish, and two teaspoons of fried onion to enhance the flavor.

The actor meticulously shared the step-by-step instructions for preparing the dish. He advised taking one cup of boiled millets, heating ghee over a medium flame, and adding cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds started to crackle, he added thinly sliced onions and stirred until they became translucent. Rajesh then added ginger julienne and green chilies, stirring the mixture for a few seconds. Next, he incorporated boiled peas and salt, giving it a good stir. He suggested sprinkling a handful of water over the pan before immediately adding the boiled millet, spreading it evenly over the cooked mixture. After sprinkling salt to taste, he recommended waiting for two minutes to allow the steam to infuse the millets with the flavors of the vegetables underneath. The final touch was a generous garnish of fresh coriander leaves. Rajesh also shared a chef’s tip: adding fried onions to the dish could elevate its flavor to another level. He encouraged his followers to experiment with other large millets, like proso and kodo, and to try incorporating their favorite vegetables.

On the professional front, Rajesh Kumar continues to stay busy. He was recently seen in the mystery film ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ and the web series ‘Yeh Meri Family 2’, showcasing his versatility beyond the comedic roles he is best known for. His venture into sharing healthy recipes is yet another testament to his diverse talents and his desire to connect with his audience on different levels. Rajesh Kumar’s unexpected foray into cooking has not only showcased his culinary skills but also highlighted his commitment to promoting healthy eating habits. His fans eagerly await more such delightful surprises from the multifaceted actor.