Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues

HexaHealth, a Gurugram-based Healthtech platform, has launched a comprehensive two-month survey to tackle the rising issue of obesity in India. The HexaHealth Obesity Report sheds light on critical insights, particularly in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, highlighting the urgent need to address this health challenge. The study focused on 1,000 individuals aged 18 to 55 with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or higher, classifying them as obese.

One of the key findings indicates that Bengaluru’s obese youth is developing comorbidities early, with 15 percent of individuals under 20 having more than one comorbidity. As individuals age from 26 to 35, the rate of comorbidities drastically rises in Delhi and Mumbai, reaching 36 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

The survey points out a significant increase in chronic joint pains and hypertension from the age of 26 onwards. Between the ages of 26 and 35, the number of comorbidities quadruples, and there’s a 50 percent increase in comorbidities in the 36 to 45 age bracket.

CEO and Co-founder of HexaHealth, Ankur Gigras, expressed concern about the occurrence of comorbidities in individuals under 20, emphasizing the need for awareness campaigns to combat obesity-related health issues. He stated that the findings align closely with existing scientific research and data on obesity, highlighting the urgency of addressing health concerns at medical and social levels.

The survey also explores awareness towards medical treatments, fitness efforts, dieting patterns, and the impact of work from home (WFH) on obesity. It reveals varying levels of willingness to seek medical treatments, active participation in fitness activities, dieting preferences, and the impact of prolonged sitting during WFH.

Furthermore, the study addresses the use of fitness gadgets, finding that adoption is highest in Bangalore, and medication usage trends, with Bengaluru showing a higher reliance on obesity medications compared to Mumbai and Delhi NCR. HexaHealth’s initiative aims to generate awareness and insights that can contribute to effective strategies for combating obesity in India.