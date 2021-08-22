Running can change life

The covid pandemic has changed lifestyle of people, as many people started adopting healthy lifestyle. Especially people have started morning walk or running, as it not only improves health and self-confidence, running also imbued an inner strength. Subhajit Saha, director and head CII Telangana and member of Hyderabad Runners Club expressed his running journey how it changed his life and also became a inspirational figure in the society to motivate others.



Sharing his running journey Subhajit Saha, 42, director and head of CII, Telangana and a member of Hyderabad Runners Club, said,"My running journey started in 2015 when I was in Chennai but my main journey began in 2016 when I shifted to Hyderabad and I joined Hyderabad Runners Club where my actual running journey began and where I got full-fledged training. Running helped me to stay connected with my inner self and nature. The T-FIT campaign that was launched by state government in December 2020 to motivate public to do some form of exercises for 20 minutes a day to stay fit during the pandemic period, this campaign has helped me a lot."

Expressing his views on Fit campaign journey, he said, "Have taken 100 days challenge in January 2021, that time I was around 90.5 kg. This fitness regime of running, riding, strength and core training with yoga for non-stop 100 days with good and clean eating, followed by proper rest and recovery. The result was quite evident in April 2021, I toned down to lose 11.5 Kgs and reach 79 Kgs and my cholesterol reduced to normal range."

Under that same challenge, he have taken 100 days challenge that began in mid June in second phase, in that 57 days completed and still going .This was only taken to motivate friends and public to change their lives and lifestyle. In this second phase he have also done a 100 Km cycle ride along with 7-8. 50Km rides and 1 Half marathon along with a few 10 Km runs as a part of the training.

Sharing his six years running journey with Hyderabad Runner Club and how running helped him, Subhajit stated to be more disciplined in life to get more clarity in thinking and decision making . It has helped me to reduce and maintain a healthy lifestyle, control my anger and be more patience. Six years of the Journey of Hyderabad Runner Club cannot be forgettable. Half marathon and ICRISAT run are both these have taught me that life is as different as road and trial run. Also have achieved around 40 finisher medals and also participated in 8 half marathons and participated in 30 events. Three running achievements are Hyderabad half marathon, Chennai half marathon and 10KPB at 66 minutes .

He advised others to run slow and go with the flow and you will see how your health and life will glow. According to me running is the best exercise and it makes you strong. I am blessed that I could motivate many of my near and dear once and many has adopted my life style. Many of my friends stated running or walking which has helped them a lot. It's all about discipline and dedication of both mind and body to achieve your results .Once you know the address to good health and being fit then you can reach there any day , but it's you and you only who has to begin the journey and travel the path to reach your destination, added Subhajit.