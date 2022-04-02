Rush at Himachal temples to mark Chaitra Navratri festival

With the easing of Covid-related restrictions in Himachal Pradesh, thousands of devotees on Saturday thronged temples to mark the start of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival.

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival, an official at the Brajeshwari Devi shrine told.

Temple authorities are expecting over 20,000 people every day. On the last two days of the festival, the temple will open at 2.30 a.m. It normally closes at 10 p.m.

The festival will conclude with Ram Navami on April 11.

One of the most venerated shrines in north India, the Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra, sees a majority of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Also, drawing thousands of devotees are the Chintpurni temple in Una; Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur; Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur; Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra; and Bhimakali and Hateshwari temples in Shimla.