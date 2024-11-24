Live
- Udupi MLA calls for joint survey to address parking issues
- Villages choke on chemical fumes
- 19 agritech soonicorns, 40 minicorns embracing emerging tech for biz growth: RBI paper
- Leopard rescued from well released into forest
- TDP Urges Centre for debate on key issues of AP in winter session
- Maharashtra trusted us, not Oppn's divisive politics: Shiv Sena leader
- Jordan Cox ruled out of England's Test series in New Zealand due to a broken thumb
- BUDA Commissioner and member arrested
- Tender to be called for new gates to TB dam in January
- TTD EO inspects Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements
Just In
Shakira to give her Lamborghini Urus to a lucky fan
Singer-songwriter Shakira is making headlines once again, but this time, it’s not for her chart-topping hits.
Singer-songwriter Shakira is making headlines once again, but this time, it’s not for her chart-topping hits. The Colombian star has announced a heartfelt gesture to thank her fans—a giveaway of her customized purple Lamborghini Urus, a car that holds personal significance.
The sporty vehicle, which Shakira bought to mark the beginning of her single life, is now up for grabs as part of a contest celebrating her latest single, “Soltera” (Spanish for “single”). In partnership with Univision, the giveaway is also a token of gratitude for the overwhelming support she’s received.
“This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” Shakira said in a press release. Referring to her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, she added, “The car, the clothes, the material things—they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”
Fans eager to win the Lamborghini can participate by uploading a dance to “Soltera” on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira. Submissions are open until November 29, after which Shakira will select five finalists. Public voting for the winner will take place on December 5, with the announcement on Despierta America the following day. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.
“Soltera,” released in September, has already climbed Spotify’s Global Top 50. Meanwhile, Shakira’s album “Las MujeresYa No Lloran” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. Reflecting on her journey post-separation, Shakira revealed in a GQ Spain interview that music was pivotal to her healing. With her world tour set to begin in May 2025, Shakira continues to make waves both on and off the stage.