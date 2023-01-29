Social media trends that will define 2023

One of the most significant digital marketing tools today, social media has an impact on how content is produced and maintained. Social media has evolved into a key channel for brands and content producers to connect with their target audience due to their vast user bases and strong conversion rates. Social media has changed significantly in recent years, and in 2023, this tendency is predicted to continue.

Reflecting on the trends brands and people can expect to witness in 2023, Pushppal Singh Bhatia and Ravneet Kaur from the popular influencer duo - That Couple Though share, "One of the most important highlights for 2023 will be an increased focus on short-form content on social media platforms. However, while short-form content is crucial, it has raised concerns about the fleeting nature of trends and has led to a need for brands to strike a balance between staying true to their message while also leveraging social media to reach their audience. This in our opinion is going to be the main focus for 2023."

Ditching trends for brand value



Many industries have similar products or services, but each one still has a unique value proposition. This may or may not be reflected in their social media presence, especially with agencies jumping on viral TikTok trends. As a result, many brands are becoming similar on social media. Therefore, in 2023, it will be important to focus on maintaining brand authenticity in social media communications to ensure that each brand stays distinct and creates a credible online presence for its target audience, regardless of trends.

Capturing audience attention

The average attention span of users on social media is relatively short, and they often scroll quickly through their feeds. Bite-sized content allows users to quickly consume and engage with a brand's message, making it more likely that they will stop and pay attention. Bite-sized content is easy to share and can be easily repurposed across different platforms. This increases the chances that users will share the content with their own followers, amplifying the brand's reach.

Being real

Social Media often presents a distorted view of reality by promoting an idealized image. It is important for both individuals and companies to be authentic and promote inclusivity in their content. For instance, beauty and fashion brands can create content that is inclusive of all genders and sizes. This approach allows for genuine communication and a better connection with the audience. This is also applicable to every other business including the hospitality sector that wants to communicate that its location is the ideal choice for dining experiences.

Social shopping continues to grow

Social shopping refers to the integration of social media and e-commerce, allowing consumers to purchase products directly through social media platforms.

This trend is expected to continue growing in 2023, with an even bigger emphasis on the concept of "Social Shopping." Additionally, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) are also becoming more prevalent in marketing. While these technologies are still in the process of developing and becoming more integrated into everyday life, they have already begun to have an impact on the world of social media.

Influencer marketing expands into PR campaigns

Companies continue to increase working with influencers as a way to build positive relationships with their target audience, and this paves way for an ever-growing integration with modern-day or rather post-pandemic PR activities.