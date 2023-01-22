Spirituality paving the way to wellness

What is pleasure, first of all? See, we all operate at a certain level of mind, call it the level of consciousness - you can take that as our current level, this is where we stand - and our potentiality is huge, tremendous. So, you stand here, and your potentiality is huge. Now, what will happen when you connect these two points of different potential? What happens when you connect two points having potential difference?

There is a flow - it could be the flow of water or flow of electrons, let's say electrons, a current. This flow is called pleasure; something is happening. "I was at this lower level, I have been connected to something at this higher level, and so there is flow and I am hopeful, I am liking that experience; something is happening"

Now, this is the right kind of pleasure - the pleasure of ascension, the pleasure of rising up, the pleasure of flying high.

Unfortunately, for us human beings, another kind of pleasure is possible. You connect this level of your potential to a place that has only a lower level, and still what you would experience is a flow; there is a potential difference, no?

Most of the pleasure that we experience is flow in the downward direction. Pleasure is greatly important, we will definitely need pleasure, but we need pleasure of the upward kind. Instead, the market serves us pleasures of the downward kind, so much so that the word 'pleasure' has become synonymous with fall; you would hardly find anybody rising in pleasure!

Most of the times, the default movement is the wrong one. The right movement, you have to be very careful about. It is a sensitive, delicate thing; it has to be crafted, it has to be engineered with all your intelligence and devotion. The wrong thing is like freefalling gravity; it just happens.

Go to the right kind of pleasure. Spirituality is about having great pleasures, the kind of pleasures that normal people cannot even think of. Do not think that the spiritual person leads a boring or dull or dead life. No, a really spiritual person is drunk on pleasure. You cannot imagine his state of inner euphoria; he is ecstatic on something that is totally unavailable to the common people.

I don't mean things that you get by competing with a million other people, they are not tough attainments. If a million people want the same thing that you do, then you are just one of them, are you not? Please see that!

Can you desire something that transcends commonness? Can you question the common desire itself and ask it "Why am I obliged to fulfill you? Why should I invest my time, my life, my energy in fulfilling you?"

The toughest attainment is about wanting something that no one else wants. But that is not what our education and society has taught us.

Joy is for the real human being, for the real adult. Cheap pleasures are for kids. Go for the highest joys in life; that is what makes life worth living. That is true wellness.