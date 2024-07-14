The Dangers Of A 70-Hour Work Week: Health Risks and Ethical Concerns

In recent discussions about workplace culture and productivity, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s endorsement of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s advice for a 70-hour work week has sparked significant controversy. While proponents argue that longer working hours could help India compete with developed economies, experts warn of severe health risks associated with such demands.

In 2023, Narayana Murthy suggested that young professionals in India should work 70 hours a week to help the nation catch up with the economic advancements of developed countries. Bhavish Aggarwal recently echoed this sentiment, stating in a podcast that he is “fully in sync” with Murthy’s advice. However, this endorsement has reignited the debate over the potential consequences of such an intense work schedule.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, cautioned against the dangers of long working hours in a post on social media platform X.com. He highlighted the significant health risks, stating, “Working long hours is associated with an increased risk of multiple serious diseases and even premature death.”

Dr. Kumar cited several scientific studies to support his warning. According to his findings, “working 55 or more hours per week is associated with a 35 percent higher risk of stroke and a 17 percent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week.” He further emphasized the staggering toll of overwork, noting that “working for more than 55 hours a week kills more than 800,000 people every year.”

The health risks of extended working hours extend beyond cardiovascular diseases. Long work weeks contribute to a higher likelihood of being overweight, developing prediabetes, and ultimately progressing to Type 2 diabetes—conditions that significantly elevate the risk of early mortality. Moreover, Dr. Kumar pointed out the mental health implications, stating, “People working 69 or more hours a week are more likely to have moderate to severe depressive symptoms than those working 40 hours a week.”

The neurologist also criticized the motivations behind such recommendations. “CEOs are inclined to recommend long working hours for their employees to improve their company’s profits and their own net worth,” he remarked. This focus on productivity and financial gain often comes at the expense of employee well-being. Dr. Kumar added that when employees fall ill due to overwork, they can be easily replaced, underscoring the disposability of workers in such a high-pressure environment.

In light of these findings, Dr. Kumar urged individuals to consider their health and well-being when choosing an employer. “It is in your best interest to choose an organization that cares for employees and recommends reasonable working hours to ensure a better work-life balance,” he advised.

The debate over the 70-hour work week raises critical questions about the balance between economic growth and employee health. While striving for national progress and corporate success is important, it should not come at the cost of workers’ physical and mental well-being. Companies and leaders must recognize the value of sustainable work practices that prioritize the health and happiness of their employees. Only by doing so can they foster a truly productive and thriving workforce.