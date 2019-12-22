The fusion makers! Swaraag, a folk-fusion band hailing from Jaipur

Born in the majestic lands of the Rajasthan, 'Swaraag' is a folk-fusion band hailing from Jaipur. The band features Pratap Singh (Founder/Team Coach), Arif Khan (Zitar player), Asif Khan (Lead Singer), Tasruf Ali (Saxophone), Rey Rozerr (Guitar), Arif Khan (Khartal/Morchang player), Sajid Khan (Drummer) and Seif Ali Khan (Tabla Player). They bring forth the best of the traditional Rajasthani music amalgamated with modern instruments to create a mellifluous experience for the audience.



With more than 1000+ performance worldwide, 'Swaraag' flavours are Sufi Fusion, Rajasthani Folk Fusion, Instrumental Fusion and Bollywood Mashup.

It's truly a mesmerising experience when you notice a blend of zitar and saxophone with drum and tabla in Sufi and Bollywood song, which strikes a chord in the heart.

The band proudly portrays their versatility of giving their audience of all possible genres of Indian music.

Pratap Singh Nirwan, the founder of the band in a freewheeling chat talks about the band.

Excerpts from an interview:

How was your experience performing in Hyderabad?

It gives us immense pleasure to perform in Hyderabad. It gives us a feeling like we are in Jaipur, our hometown. Every member of the band likes the city because of the weather, people, Irani chai and biryani.

What is the favourite part of being in Hyderabad?

Shopping at Charminar and having biryani at Bawarchi with Irani chai.

How did the band form?

In 2014 and Arif Khan (zitar player) and I met and started to work with a small instrumental band. As time passed, we realised we had to include some more instruments and vocal artist. Asif Khan, who is the younger brother of Arif Khan, joined the group. Asif is fond of Sufi and he is a die-hard follower of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. As we are from Rajasthan, we added Rajasthani folk songs and instruments like morchang, khartal. To add the fusion element in it we included saxophone for jazz, which gives the music a peppy flavour.

What was the idea behind starting the Indo-Western fusion band?

When we started… we did not think to make in Indo-Western fusion band. It was simply a four-piece instrumental band and later as we added instruments and members it just happened. And when we for the first time played the fusion version of the Rajasthani song 'Padharo Mahare Desh' everybody just loved it and since then we jumped on the Indo-Western fusion bandwagon.

Do you play any original compositions?

Not frequently, but when we get an audience, who just wants to immerse in music… we play 2-3 original compositions.

Are you planning to come up with a music album of original compositions?

Yes, it is in progress. From mid-January, we start releasing our original songs.