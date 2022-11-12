The scientific and logical aspects of spirituality

It observes all its processes, its dissolution, its making, everything. Spirituality is very scientific. And then spirituality goes beyond science.

What is spirituality?

Spirituality is simply the search for Truth and it is very-very rigorous in search of that. In the language of spirituality, Truth is that which is not only unchanging within time, but is actually beyond time.

The word spirit means essence; that which is real, that which is actually. Man has to go to spirituality because everything that he perceives to be keeps changing, and in that way keeps deceiving him.

Whatever you come across, whatever you get attached to, whatever you think to be real, it is not more there the next moment. Yes, the next moment can come a year later or many years later, but there surely comes a moment when what you thought to be real is shown to be false.

False in the sense that it is no more there and that is the definition of falseness; that which presented itself as being, but in due course of time, moved into non-being. That is false.

Is spirituality scientific?

Spirituality is extremely scientific because it wants to examine the world and its nature, just like the scientist. It wants to look at the world; it wants to observe the world and ask "What the world really is? Where does it come from? What happens to it? How does one perceive it? How does it change? How does it end?"

It observes all its processes, its dissolution, its making, everything. Spirituality is very scientific. And then spirituality goes beyond science.

How?

Science stops at the world. Spirituality looks at the world, then looks at the self, then sees the direct relations between the world and the self and hence, sees the two as one and then it goes further beyond.

When the spiritual person sees the two as one and then it goes further beyond. When the spiritual person sees that the self, the normal ego-self is nothing, but coming from worldly influences, it does not feel contented.

It cries that there has to be something beyond. This deep belief, which for want of a better world, we can even just call a postulation or a conviction, is in the language of spirituality called Faith.

Spirituality is not a cult

A cult would definitely have blind beliefs and superstitions at its center. And would discourage you from questioning those beliefs. In a cult there would be a lot of metaphysical and paranormal nonsense.

A cult has a lot of beliefs and a regulation against questioning the beliefs. In true spirituality there is no scope for superstition. True spirituality is about deep honest ruthless inquiry. I will question everything!

"Why should I just believe something because it is written somewhere or is being said by a guru?"

The way of pure spirituality is the way of questions and counter-questions, inquiry and counter-inquiry.

"I'm not satisfied and I want to know more, please tell me more."

"No, but what you are saying does not sit well with what you said just half a hour back"

Spirituality is not a cult. Spirituality is not a particular way of thinking. Spirituality is deep immersion in the Truth.