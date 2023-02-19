The Untrodden Paths

The youth no doubt today is revolutionary, yet it takes a lot of courage to question the norms of society or in a family when it comes to career decisive factors. The so-called high-profile jobs or jobs with attractive salaries bind the students confined to the norms of society.



The book 'What They Don't Teach Us' by young entrepreneur and author Durvesh Yadav puts forth what the students are not taught in schools and colleges, but are significant lessons for practical life. The book is dedicated to the students to guide them to be able to choose the career they want, follow their dreams walk away from the norms and embrace success.

The book begins with the author's reflection on his personal life and how he took the challenge to choose a road not chosen by many. His message takes back to the year when he was in the tenth standard when he chose to dream BIG. However, his goals were never clear. He chose to go for Engineering and opted for Mechanical engineering. However, he could never put his interest in Engineering. In order to reach the parents' and society's expectations of getting a government job, he appeared for SSB and many such tests to get hold of a job. When he couldn't find any space, he recalled his BIG Dream and chose to build his own brand and be a job giver than work under someone. Today, Durvesh Yadav is the founder of Rising Star Media dealing with PR and Marketing, and is an award-winning author.

The book 'What they Don't Teach us is a reflection of his journey and a guide to the students to build their own brands and be unique. The very first chapter of the book defines the title of the book. The author says, our teachers do not teach us how to make money which is very essential to live a life. Yes, truly does the author brings out the fact here, 'How will you be happy if you have no money to survive?' Life is all about being practical than living a life of story books penpicturing life as beautiful without wealth. The book brings to light the life of a middle-class family where the children are expected to get hold of a 9 am to 7 pm thus restricting them to dreaming beyond what is reachable.

Author Durvesh Yadav through his book shows the path to breaking the pattern and setting goals with proper strategies. The book carries the importance of building connections, and networks and working consistently toward personal and career growth.

The language of the book is very simple and comprehensible to every student. The author has not added any flavour of jargon, rather has cut to the chase everything he wants to convey.

The most unique trait of the book is the unique pattern the author has experimented with while presenting the book. Right after the chapter 'Break the Pattern' the author has indeed broken the pattern by turning the chapter pages upside down to catch the attention of the readers. A reader has to turn the book upside down to read a few pages of the chapter, 'Why Do I Want to Read this Book?' And, thus the author wins his readers.

However, the author could have added more on his life examples while describing the techniques to reach goals. The book is more of inspiration than mentoring.

Undoubtedly 'Things They Don't Teach Us' is classy work published by Griffin Publication, India which has the ability to give you new perspectives and widen the horizon . Therefore especially the readers from the student community must grab the copy of it and get soaked into the cascade of wisdom flowing through its pages.

( The writer is acclaimed Literary Critic and a freelance Columnist)