Thomson Andrews: From IPL stages to Ambani’s wedding

Thomson Andrews is a versatile artist with a career that spans over 14 years in the music industry. From performing at IPL shows to singing at high-profile events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Thomson's journey is a testament to his dedication, passion, and talent. Known as a playback singer, vocal arranger, TV host, and creative media entrepreneur, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood. With a unique blend of R&B, soul, and Indian music, Thomson continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons.

Excerpt from the Interview

1. Tell us about your journey from IPL Shows to Ambani's wedding.

My journey from performing at IPL shows to singing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been an incredible adventure. Starting my career in 2010 by sharing the stage with A.R. Rahman at the IPL 2010 Awards set the foundation for my growth. Over the past 14 years, each opportunity has been a stepping stone, refining my craft and connecting with diverse audiences. Singing at the Ambani wedding is a pinnacle moment in my career, reflecting years of hard work and passion for music.

2. Your future plans after Ambani's wedding.

Work in Mumbai is nonstop for me as an artist. I’m focused on expanding my musical horizons, working on new projects in Bollywood and internationally, and continuing my live performances with THOMSON Live and TAC. I'm also mentoring upcoming artists through my startup, THROAN OF ART, and launching new music via my Indie Music Label. My goal is to keep exploring collaborations and contributing to meaningful projects that inspire and entertain.

3. You work with very prominent composers like A.R. Rahman, Pritam, and many more. Any big names for the future?

Working with legends like A.R. Rahman, Pritam, and others has been a blessing. Looking ahead, I’m eager to collaborate with international producers like Jack Antonoff, Quincy Jones, and Mark Ronson, as well as fabulous vocalists and musicians who have influenced my music. I’m also open to collaborating with emerging talents who bring fresh perspectives to the table.

4. Any future projects in Hollywood?

Yes, I’m currently in discussions for some exciting new ventures in Hollywood, including music for films and potential collaborations with renowned artists and producers. There’s a lot of synergy between Bollywood and Hollywood, and I’m excited about bridging these worlds through my music.

Askari Jaffer

Performing at the Ambani wedding is a prestigious milestone that significantly elevates my profile. It opens up new platforms for future opportunities and associations, enhancing my position as an Indian artist in both the Indian and international music industries. This performance will pave the way for more high-caliber events and collaborations, allowing me to continue growing and reaching new heights in my career.