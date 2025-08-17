Traditional fermented food can help India’s diverse population to stay fit

A new study has revealed that traditional fermented foods, long valued in Indian households, could hold the key to developing personalised nutrition strategies tailored for India’s diverse population. The findings were announced by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday.

The research, conducted by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati — an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) — highlights the potential of bioactive peptides (BAPs), short protein fragments formed during the fermentation process, in regulating critical health functions.

According to the study, published in Food Chemistry, BAPs found in foods like yogurt, idli, kimchi, miso, natto, and fermented fish play significant roles in controlling blood pressure, blood sugar, immunity, and inflammation. These peptides, typically consisting of 2 to 20 amino acids, interact with the body’s biomolecules through electrostatic forces, hydrogen bonding, and hydrophobic interactions, thereby exerting antimicrobial, antihypertensive, antioxidant, and immune-modulatory effects.

Led by Professor Ashis K. Mukherjee, Director of IASST, along with co-authors Dr. Maloyjo Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Dr. Asis Bala, and Dr. Mojibr Khan, the study shows that these peptides can significantly influence cardiac health, metabolic balance, and immune response. However, their bioavailability and impact vary across populations, influenced by genetic differences, gut microbiota composition, dietary practices, and pre-existing health conditions. For instance, genetic variations in ACE or IL-6 genes may alter how individuals respond to these peptides.

This variability underscores the importance of precision nutrition — developing targeted dietary interventions that take into account India’s genetic and cultural diversity. The ministry stressed that such insights could help craft public health policies encouraging the incorporation of fermented foods into everyday diets.

The study also addresses the challenges of differences in fermentation methods, peptide stability, and their interaction with gut microbiota. It calls for omics-based research — advanced high-throughput biological analysis — to deepen understanding and support innovation in rural food systems.

Highlighting the global potential, the researchers noted that India’s rich tradition of fermented foods could place the country at the forefront of personalised nutrition science, aligning traditional dietary wisdom with modern biotechnology.

The findings suggest that the humble plate of idli or bowl of curd could play a much larger role in shaping the future of healthcare — one that is individualised, preventive, and deeply rooted in India’s culinary heritage.