If you turn inward, everything that needs to be known can be known.If you really want to fulfill the desire of becoming unbounded, the only place that you can look is inward. If you look outward, you will always end up frustrated because externally there is a limit as to what you can do and what you cannot do. Internally there is no limit; you can go to unbounded possibilities.

The inward process does not belong to any particular group. Whether it was Gautama Buddha, Jesus, Krishna or Rama, whatever they started was to cleanse your life, to make your life rise beyond the limitations of normal living and know the freedom of being divine. It is just that they spoke according to what was suitable for the people around them in those times. The way they spoke basically depended on the cultural, religious and language backgrounds in which they lived. But if you really look at the crux of their teaching, it does not matter which part of the world or which culture they came from, wherever an enlightened being spoke, it was always about turning people inward.

If we take Christianity as an example, you must understand, Jesus was initially functioning in a very hostile atmosphere. So to begin with he said many things about going to heaven, what God will do for you and how to reach the kingdom of God. But when people really gathered around him, he turned around and said the kingdom of God is within you. So if the kingdom of God is within you, you should be turning your energies inward and be looking inward. You must become meditative naturally.

So if you go to the crux of the teaching, the whole thing is about turning inward. Gautama the Buddha could afford to speak in a direct language about being meditative because the caliber of people and the social structure around him was very different. Jesus was not fortunate enough to have that kind of people. His followers were simple people – fishermen, farmers, and market people. He could not afford to talk to them on those levels so he spoke in his own language. But he did not speak anything different nor has any realized being, at any time in the world, spoken anything different from “The kingdom of God is within you.” It is just that they have expressed it in so many different ways, in different languages and different methods, but fundamentally they are trying to tell you that the source of your joy and happiness is not outside, it is inside of you.

