Two girls injured after a lorry rams into them in Eluru

A tragic incident occurred on the occasion of the Bhogi festival in Kanukollu of Mandapalli mandal on Sunday morning wherein a lorry with a load of bricks suddenly ran over the sisters who were decorating their premises with colours in front of the house.

The deceased identified as Pangilla Tejaswini (16) and Pallavi Durga (18) were seriously injured in this accident. The locals rushed him to the hospital.

Upon learning the incident, the police have reached the spot and arrested the lorry driver.

