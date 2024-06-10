Live
280 students of Siddhartha College get placed
Vijayawada: Professionalism, effective communication, time management, work life balance, continuous learning, networking, adaptability, problem solving skills, financial management, corporate etiquettes are some of the traits that will make a smooth transition from their colleges to their workplace in the corporate sector, said senior director of ADP India K Hemchandra.
He was addressing students of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science during the Placement Day celebrations organised by the Placement Cell of the college here on Saturday.
As many as 280 students of the college have been selected by the representatives of 40 organisations during the academic year 2023-24.
College principal M Ramesh said that the institution had collaborated with the industry and besides imparting quality education, the focus was on equipping the students with life skills, apart from proficiency in English through special programmes.
College director V Babu Rao, dean Rajesh Jampala, training and placement officer K Sridhar and faculty members were present.