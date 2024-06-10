Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look

As the temperature rises, so does our desire to refresh our beauty routines with the latest summer makeup trends. As the summer season is in its final stage, bringing with it some of the year’s most exciting makeup styles. This season, it’s all about flaunting dewy, glowy skin, experimenting with bold lips, and embracing a minimalist approach to makeup. Let’s dive into the hottest looks that will help you beat the heat in style.

Dewy, glowy skin

This summer, the focus is on radiant, natural-looking skin finishes. The trend of minimal makeup is taking center stage, with heavy eye makeup becoming a thing of the past. Instead, the emphasis is on using fewer skincare products and makeup cosmetics, aligning with the minimalist wave sweeping the beauty industry. Tinted moisturizers, primers, and serums are becoming essential items in our beauty arsenals.

Glowing skin, created with highlighters, is set to be a major trend. However, leave out the glitter and opt for subtle highlighting on the high points of the face, such as the cheekbones and brow bones. Pair this with a neutral and natural blush to emphasize the highlighted areas, giving you a fresh and luminous look.

Innovative skincare products

New skincare products like serums and face oils are influencing summer trends significantly. Unlike moisturizing lotions, serums come in liquid form and are designed for various functions, including age control, removal of pigmented patches, brightening the skin, improving texture, and offering protection for both skin and hair. These products form a protective layer, promoting overall skin health.

Gentle skincare products that maintain the skin’s pH balance and normal oil-moisture barrier will be trending. The preference for products free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil is already strong, and there will be a noticeable shift away from harsh treatments like acid peels. Sun protection awareness is on the rise, leading to an increased use of sunscreens, sunblock products, and protective creams.

Bold, vibrant lips

When it comes to lip color, dramatic reds are set to dominate the summer of 2024. To ensure your lips stay vibrant all day, use a lip liner to create a base and then fill in with your favorite bold shade. Bright and bold lip colors like coral, hot pink, and orange are perfect for making a summer statement.

For daytime looks, opt for reddish shades that lean towards pink, fuchsia, or coral red. Chocolate brown shades are also making a comeback. Nude shades with a sheer finish are ideal for a more understated, yet trendy, daytime look.

Eye makeup trends

Black-lined eyes and liquid eyeliner continue to be in vogue, with liquid eyeliner being the go-to for achieving a dramatic look. Pair this with grey or brown eye shadow, and apply a line of black eyeliner close to the lashes on the upper lid for a classic yet striking effect.

Nail trends

The French manicure is making a comeback, but with a twist. Instead of the traditional long white tips, expect to see a more minimalist approach with a narrow tip of color. This subtle yet chic style aligns perfectly with the overall minimalist trend of the season.

Hairstyles

For hairstyles, putting the hair up is set to be a major trend this summer. Buns, chignons, and topknots will be popular, with the spiky bun featuring ringlets framing the face as a standout style. The classic ponytail remains a favorite, with high ponytails being particularly trendy. Adding ribbons or other hair accessories can elevate a ponytail for both formal and informal looks.

Braids are also expected to be in vogue, with micro plaits leading the trend. Hair coloring will see a new twist with the mixing of two colors, and fringes are predicted to become shorter.

Embrace a fresh, glossy look

The overarching trend for summer 2024 is about looking radiant and fresh. Glossy skin, minimal makeup, and a focus on healthy, organic beauty care will define the season. Products that protect and restore the health of the skin and hair will be at the forefront, ensuring that your summer look is not only stylish but also promotes overall well-being.

In conclusion, summer is all about embracing a natural, radiant look with minimal makeup and bold, vibrant accents. With a focus on skincare, gentle products, and innovative makeup trends, you’ll be able to enjoy a fresh, glowing look all season long.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)