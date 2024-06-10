With fire in the belly, Bandi Sanjay walks into Modi team

Karimnagar: In a move anticipated by many, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who secured a decisive victory for the second consecutive time as the BJP MP candidate for Karimnagar, has been inducted into the Union Cabinet on Sunday

Born on July 11, 1971 to BandiNarsaiah and Shakuntala, the BJP leader belongs to Munnurukapu which has a strong social class. His wife Bandi Aparna is an SBI employee, the couple has two children, Sai Bhageerat and Sai Sumukh.

His political journey is marked by a series of significant milestones. A product of Shishu Mandir, he has been involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from a young age. He has held various positions, including town convener, town vice-president, and state executive committee member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He served as National Secretary in charge of election campaign in BJP National Office, Delhi and took charge as in charge of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Especially in Suraj Ratha Yatra undertaken by LK Advani to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party, he acted as the vehicle in-charge and received his appreciation.

The BJP leader began his political career with a hat-trick victory as a BJP corporator in Karimnagar’s 48th division. Despite not winning in the 2014 and 2019 legislative assembly elections, he remained a prominent figure in the state politics, securing significant vote shares.

His breakthrough came in the 2019 parliamentary elections, where he defeated the TRS stronghold in Karimnagar by a margin of over 96,000 votes. Following this victory, he was appointed to several parliamentary committees, including the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee and the Urban Development Parliamentary Committee.

In addition to his legislative roles, Bandi Sanjay has held positions on the Tobacco Board and the Minority Affairs State Level Committee, and he has been a board member of AIIMS Bibinagar since 2020.

From March 2020 to July 2023, he served as the BJP Telangana state president before being appointed as the National General Secretary of the BJP in July 2023. Despite losing narrowly in the November 2023 assembly elections, he secured a resounding victory in the May 2024 parliamentary elections with 585,116 votes, a majority of 225,209.

In this election, he overturned the records of Karimnagar parliamentary election results, in 2006 by-election, BRS chief KCR got 2,01,581 votes and in 2014, Vinod Kumar got 2,05,007 votes.

These are the highest votes so far, and with these latest results, Bandi’s post as a Union Minister has been hailed by many.