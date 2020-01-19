Most expensive Telugu series ever Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24 Frames factory banner, directed by Raj and starring Srikanth, Sunaina, and Nagineedu. 'Chadarangam', premieres on ZEE5



Year 2020 is an action-packed year for actor, producer Vishnu Manchu. He has a line-up of multi-action drama films including his first Hollywood film, all produced under 24 frames.

He is not stopping here, as he announced his big plunge into the web series market with the launch of 'Chadarangam', touted to be the biggest ever production to be streamed on Zee5 Platform- a web series based on true stories slated for release on 20 February, 2020.

Vishnu revealed his big plans for the year 2020 recently in his social media handle saying "Started four projects today. Two films which I act; and am producing a web series and a feature film. Fingers crossed. Need all the luck I can find and get. Two years of working quietly, madly in these, and more" (sic).

The web series bank rolled by Vishnu Manchu went on floors in July 2019 with his father Dr Mohan Babu giving the clap. The shooting under progress is moving briskly towards completion. The trailer will be released soon by Zee5 Telugu.

"Chadarangam" is a political drama, a true event that happened in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Actor Srikant plays the lead and the series will highlight the layers of manipulations involved and how greed supersedes the goal of serving his own people.

The 9-episode web series is expected to enthrall viewers with expansive sequences in the series that had added to the cost of production. This will also make entry of Hero Srikanth into digital platform, he will be seen as an actor turned into a politician to serve his people.

For the ambitious actor, producer Vishnu Manchu the web-series foray is a promising one. He exudes confidence it will be a winning-strategy and will make as big an impact on television, and home media in general, as his film productions have done in the past.