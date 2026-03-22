What’s new in Virginia 2026

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) has unveiled What’s New in Virginia in 2026, its annual curated guide spotlighting major developments, openings, and experiences shaping travel across the Commonwealth. The guide provides the travel industryand visitors with an early look at exciting attractions, hospitality launches, dining concepts, and milestone celebrations arriving in the year ahead.

Statewide News and Major Openings

A major highlight is the arrival of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Spotsylvania, opening Fall 2026. The resort’s fifth U.S. property will feature more than 175,000 square feet of indoor waterpark attractions, 900 family-friendly suites, diverse dining, and a vast convention center. Located just off I-95, it is poised to become a premier getaway for families across the DC–Maryland–Virginia region and beyond.

Virginia will also take center stage in the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations. The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission has planned statewide programs marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Signature events include a celebration of Tribal Nations and a Fourth of July gathering at Colonial Williamsburg. The VA250 Mobile Museum Experience will travel with its exhibit Out of Many, One, while a VA250 Passport program encourages visits to historic sites across the state. A marquee moment will be Sail250 America, when an extraordinary fleet of international tall ships and naval vessels convenes in Virginia’s ports. Over ten days in June 2026, more than 60 ships and 10,000 crew members from 20 nations will participate in public programs celebrating global goodwill.

At Massanutten Resort, visitors can expect a new five-story, 140-room hotel connected by atrium to its popular indoor WaterPark. The WaterPark itself is expanding by 28,000 square feet, adding a racing slide, family raft ride, and a dedicated children’s zone.

Charlottesville will welcome the Virginia Guesthouse in Spring 2026. Situated on the Grounds of the University of Virginia, the 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center will include 214 guest rooms and over 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

Sports and entertainment fans can look forward to the Richmond Flying Squirrels moving into the new CarMax Park in April 2026. Designed as a multi-use venue, it will host concerts, boxing matches, corporate events, and community gatherings alongside baseball games.

In Virginia Beach, boutique coastal hotel The Sitio opens March 2026 within the Atlantic Park development. The 20-room property will offer lagoon-view pool decks and curated surf experiences.

Golf takes the spotlight when the Korn Ferry Tour Championship arrives in October 2026 at The Federal Club, bringing the season finale to Virginia and live national coverage.

Where to Stay in Virginia in 2026

Historic elegancereturns with the renovated Birdwood Mansion at Boar’s Head Resort, reopening April 2026. The estate features mansion suites, private cottages, and globally inspired tasting menus.

Nature and luxury meet at Wilde Manor, a wildlife retreat opening Spring 2026 in Halifax County, offering immersive animal encounters and refined suites. Glamping enthusiasts can book geodesic domes at Camp Yellow Cardinal in Prince Edward County, complete with hot tubs and fire pits.

Danville gains a stylish 36-room stay with The Laurel Hotel in historic Schoolfield Village.

Northern Virginia welcomed its first JW Marriott Reston Station, offering luxury rooms, chef-driven dining, art installations, and wellness-focused spaces.

In Roanoke, The Promissory Hotel transforms a historic bank into a 27-room boutique property featuring a performance venue and Spanish dining. Three Hill Historic Estateand Spa will debut in Warm Springs Valley with a wellness-centered boutique inn experience.

Where to Eat & Drink in 2026

Virginia’s culinary scene continues to expand. R Kohls Winery opens in Stanardsville with Albariño and Chardonnay varietals, while Hopewell welcomes its first brewery, Good Ship Brewing & Eatery.

Spirits lovers can explore the Elijah Craig History and Cocktail Trail in Orange County, blending bourbon tastings with local heritage.

Onancock’s Bread & Butter will serve globally inspired cuisine, and Waverly Springs will pair farm-to-table dining with an eight-room boutique inn.

Wine innovation continues at Petit Domaine and Estate, Virginia’s first winery dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines. Augusta County’s Stone Ledge Cider is adding a new tasting room and restoring its Cider House Bed & Breakfast. Travelers can also explore multiple counties via the Bottoms Up Beverage Trail digital passport.

What to Do in Virginia in 2026

Outdoor and cultural spaces are expanding statewide. Richmond’s Brown’s Island reopens after renovations with river terraces and public amenities. Lynchburg unveils a new Riverfront Park amphitheater targeting national tours.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden completes its “Garden of Tomorrow” expansion with a skywalk and conservatory featuring Dale Chihuly installations. The Greater Williamsburg Sports and Events Center will introduce a 200,000-square-foot indoor complex.

New heritage experiences include the Williamsburg African American Heritage Trail, while families can enjoy the interactive Hershey Super Sweet Adventure.

Milestone Anniversaries

Historic landmarks mark major milestones in 2026. Richmond’s Main Street Station celebrates 125 years.

Agecroft Hall hosts its centennial with a Roaring ’20s celebration. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation turns 100, honouring a legacy launched by John D. Rockefeller Jr.. Maymont also celebrates its centennial with mansion renovations and wildlife habitat upgrades. Other milestones include the John Jasper Memorial Room & Museum at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church and the 100th running of the Hampton Cup Regatta, North America’s oldest continuously held hydroplane race.