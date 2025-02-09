Why emotional health matters more than ever

In the last two decades, especially with the advent of high-tech and modern technology, India has witnessed many revolutionary changes and developments in the concepts, approach, and methodology of health science. The impact of these changes has been so significant that man’s understanding of illness, disease, health, and wellness has evolved enormously. With modern methods of diagnosis, many old concepts have been totally discarded or have become obsolete. More recently, there has been extensive research in genetic engineering to find the cause of various diseases in genes and discover ways to prevent or treat them. However, despite so much advancement in the field of medical science, it’s quite strange that hundreds of millions of people still suffer from life-threatening diseases for which there is no known cure. The COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the limits of medical science, and prior to that, Ebola was another virus that caused widespread fear.

Today, with years of experience and proven tests, medical professionals around the world have realised that stress or mental tension is the greatest killer and the root cause of many diseases we suffer from. As mentioned above, despite the remarkable advancements in the science of healing, the number of patients continues to rise, and no disease has been completely eradicated from the earth. This is mainly because certain aspects of the patient, such as their thinking habits, emotional patterns, attitudes, and past experiences, are not being given as much attention as is necessary. It’s not the fault of doctors, but of society, which must provide for the nurturing and management of human emotions, because in reality, the disturbances that arise at the emotional level result in many diseases. Similarly, our habit of reliving traumatic experiences and focusing on our painful past serves as a significant setback to both our mental and physical health. In today’s fast-paced, digitally-driven world, it’s not just our bodies that are overstimulated, but our minds too. With constant exposure to news, social media, and information overload, mental health has taken a hit. The pandemic brought to light how important emotional and mental well-being is in overall health. People are now more aware of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and burnout than ever before. The irony is that while technology is advancing at a rapid pace, our ability to manage our minds and emotions seems to be declining.

While studying the effects of meditation on human health, researchers in the medical profession found that the relaxation response obtained through meditation affects a person’s subconscious mind and every cell in the body. It also raises their level of immunity, tolerance, self-control, and willpower, all of which are highly useful in the treatment of ailments. This relaxation response, according to researchers, comes from the area of the pituitary-hypothalamus complex. One gives out alpha and delta waves from this sub-cortical region when they engage their mind in a special form of positive thinking, called meditation. Thus, the importance of positive thinking for good health and a harmonious nature is well established, and meditation is considered the easiest tool to achieve this. In recent years, there has been a surge in wellness movements promoting mindfulness, meditation, and holistic health practices. The shift towards mental well-being has even been embraced by corporate sectors, with companies offering wellness programs and mental health days to combat stress. So, it’s not just about curing a disease anymore, but about preventing one by cultivating a healthy mindset. This reflects a significant change in how society views wellness as a holistic practice that encompasses both body and mind.

A proper understanding of the body’s sympathetic-parasympathetic nervous system, hypothalamus, thalamus, and hypophysis leaves no doubt in our minds that, unless a person’s mind is healed and their will to become well is strengthened, no long-lasting results can be assured through medicine or surgery. So let us make a strong resolve to strengthen ourselves mentally by applying the principles of positive thinking and meditation. By doing so, we create an aura of wellness around ourselves and contribute to the healing of those around us.

We must understand and accept the fact that modern medicine alone is not enough to guarantee health in today’s complex world. It’s time we acknowledge that the human mind, with its power to heal, is an essential factor in overall wellness. Hence, through practices like meditation, positive thinking, and emotional management, we can create a healthier future for ourselves and the generations to come. So, let’s not just rely on technological advancements but focus on inner strength, which is the true source of lasting well-being.

