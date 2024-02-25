World-renowned Chef Ana Ros makes public debut in India

World-renowned Chef Ana Ros has made her public debut in India as part of Rendezvous by The Chambers – The Culinary Chronicles at Taj Mahal, New Delhi. The acclaimed chef discussed her culinary journey and the unique blend of her restaurant Hisa Franko. Chef Ana Ros emphasized that Hisa Franko stands out for maturity and consistency, essential qualities for achieving Michelin stars. Speaking about Michelin stars, Chef Ana Ros believes that Hisa Franko’s recognition stems from its maturity and consistency. These qualities are crucial criteria for such prestigious accolades. She notes that achieving a Michelin star requires delivering exceptional quality consistently, ensuring excellence in every aspect of the dining experience, from the kitchen to service.

When discussing food innovation, Chef Ana Ros acknowledges the nuanced and intricate landscape of the culinary industry. Unlike the technology sector, where numerous possibilities exist for transforming products without altering their flavor, the culinary world faces unique challenges. The current trend in food innovation leans towards sustainability and honoring culinary traditions. Chef Ana Ros emphasizes the importance of showcasing the rich legacy and diverse array of ingredients inherent to a specific locale while employing both known and unknown techniques to enhance flavors.

Hisa Franko, according to Chef Ana Ros, is unique due to its location in the Soca Valley, which has been isolated from the world, maintaining the uniqueness of traditions and ingredients. The restaurant is situated at a crucial geographical point, acting as a crossroad between the Mediterranean and the Alpine world. This geographical position influences the flavor of ingredients, making them unique to the region. Additionally, Chef Ana Ros attributes the restaurant’s success to creativity and a bit of craziness in its food combinations.

Regarding her food preferences, Chef Ana Ros shares that fine dining, for her, is reserved for special occasions, emphasizing that it should be a festivity, a beautiful occasion to dress up and feel special. On the other hand, comfort food is for everyday consumption, making one happy daily. She stresses the importance of comfort food being healthy, as it brings comfort and a sense of treating one’s body well. Chef Ana Ros reveals her love for indulging in pizza once a week, considering pasta and pizza among her favorite dishes.

Chef Ana Ros agrees that food has the power to bring people together and melt distances. She sees the table as a significant place where families gather to discuss their day, socialize, and share experiences. Food has the ability to resolve conflicts, with positive solutions often emerging over a great meal. Chef Ana Ros expresses her excitement about collaborating with other talented chefs and bringing a taste of Slovenia to new places.

When asked about Indian food traditions, Chef Ana Ros appreciates India’s rich culinary traditions, observing the chefs at Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi celebrating various food trends. She notes the significance of dinner in Slovenian culture, serving as a time for family to come together after varied daily schedules. The culinary customs in Slovenia are deeply rooted in the Soca Valley’s unique blend of Alpine and Mediterranean influences, incorporating ingredients like butter and olive oil. Chef Ana Ros enjoys the flavors of Indian cuisine at Taj Mahal Delhi, appreciating the quality of Indian chefs in achieving a balance between proteins, vegetables, and spice mixtures. She expresses her desire to adapt Indian elements into her culinary creations, particularly drawn to the idea of incorporating pastes and gravies into Slovenian home cooking. Chef Ana Ros finds Indian flatbreads, especially paranthas, intriguing and sees possibilities in exploring variations of stuffed paranthas.

For her Rendezvous dinners at Taj Mahal New Delhi, Chef Ana Ros infused the menu with elements inspired by the vibrant flavors of Indian spices and ingredients sourced from local markets. The menu presented an exciting blend of signature dishes from Hisa Franko with a touch of Indian influence. Chef Ana Ros sourced many ingredients from the New Delhi spice market Khari Baoli and wet markets, creating a unique culinary experience for the Indian audience.