A Dancer Emerges

Ishita Peddireddy’s ‘Rangapravesham’ was held at historical Taramati Baradari at Hyderabad today. Rajya Sabha MP and Industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the Kuchipudi dance recital that was witnessed by Witnessed by family and friends. Ishita Peddireddy is a student of Hyderabad’s Natya Tarangini, a centre setup by legendary Kuchipudi dance exponents Gurus Padmabhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddy, Kaushalya Reddy and Yamini Reddy. Trained under her Guru Yamini Reddy, Ishita Peddireddy with her dance performance drew in the crowds and captivated them with her graceful movements, subtle expressions and intricate footwork in a synergy of grace and vigour. After years of rigorous training, 19-year-old Ishita with her 60-minute dance performance enthralled the audience and transitioned from a student to an accomplisheddancer.

Kuchipudi is one of the major Indian classical dance forms and is known for its fluid movements, intricate footwork and graceful expressions.It takes years to refine the art and when the Guru feels that the student is ready ‘Rangapravesham’ is held. ‘Rangapravesham’ symbolises the start of Ishita’s journey as a Kuchipudi dancer. Ishita started her training in dance at the tender age of 7 under the tutelage of her Guru Yamini Reddy. Over the years she has honed her talent and has become a part of the Yamini Reddy repertory. As part of the group, she has performed at many prestigious events such as Nita MukeshAmbani Cultural Centre (NMACC), The Global Summit, FICCI FLO and others. Ishita found further guidance under the watchful eyes of Padmabhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy in Delhi whose names are synonymous with Kuchipudi. With their expert mentorship, Ishita has now blossomed into a young dancer ready to take her Kuchipudi journey further.

Ishita’s performance started with Ganapati Vandana in Gaula Raagam, Aditalam – an invocation to Lord Ganesha and was followed by Mahaprana Deepam in SubhapantuvaraaliRaagam, Aditalam. Krishna Shabdam in Mohana Raagam, Aditalam saw Ishita excel in her emotive expressions. Tillana in Thairagamalika Raagam, Aditalam saw intense dance performance with intricate footwork and a symphony of grace and energy. Ishita concluded her performance with Tarangam dance item (in MohanaRaagam, Aditalam) dancing on the rim of a brass plate with rhythmic sequences. The dances were choreographed by Gurus Padmabhushans Drs. Raja Radha Reddywith Guru Smt. Kaushalya Reddy on Nattuvangam, Vocals by Deevi Ravikanth, Sai Kumar on Violin, Koduru Prakash on Flute and Rajagopalacharya on Mridangam. Ishita credits the patience and dedication of her Gurus who throughout the years have helped her delve deeply into the nuances of each step, each emotion, and each gesture which helped her mouldinto the dancer she is today. Daughter of Deepa and Aditya Peddireddy, Ishita did her schooling in Hyderabad’s Oakridge International School and is currently pursuing a degree at IstitutoMarangoni, Italian school of fashion, art and design.