Aiyyo Shraddha’s ‘So Mini Things’ comes to hyderabad one last time

After winning hearts across three continents, ten countries, and over 45 cities, including a record-breaking 28 shows across the U.S., digital star and comedian Shraddha Jain a.k.a. Aiyyo Shraddha is returning to where it all began. Her smash-hit stand-up comedy special So Mini Things will take its final bow on home soil with upcoming shows in Hyderabad (July 27 at Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City in Madhapur), Mumbai (2 shows on July 19 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion East), Chennai (July 26 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Harrington Road), and finally in Bengaluru (3 shows – 2nd August at Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhavan, 3rd August at MLR Convention Centre & 9th August at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts). Produced by Livetree Entertainment, the India tour kicked off earlier this month with packed shows in Pune and Delhi.

Aiyyo Shraddha’s comedy set draws from the charming curiosity of a two-year-old. Titled So Mini Things for the many whimsical detours it takes — mini stories, mini perspectives, mini versions of herself — the show is a mosaic of anecdotes rooted in Indian family life. What began as her first-ever stand-up set quickly snowballed into a global sensation… a journey that has touched audiences aged 6 to 60, across cultures, languages, and generations. “The opportunity to do this, to take these stories to so many people across the world… what an adventure it is!” exclaims Shraddha. “The only thing I worried about was missing flights! So many flights!” the comedian quips.

The stellar show, brought to life by Livetree Entertainment, has been nurtured and produced with care from its very first outing.

Known for curating premium live experiences with legends like Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Jagjit Singh, the company has powered So Mini Things across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. “It’s always so heartwarming to see people across generations line up at the end to hug Shraddha, share stories, and often say they wish they’d brought their parents or kids.

For those 90 minutes, we just want people to unwind, laugh, and leave feeling lighter,” shares Sharath Vatsa, CEO and Founder of the company.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha, an engineer and former RJ turned content creator, has carved a niche for herself in the comedy space with her clean, observational humour and unmistakable sincerity. She was awarded in 2024 by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title of ‘Most Creative Creator - Female’ at the National Creators Awards ceremony. It’s a title Shraddha accepts with humility. “It just means I have to put more thought, more effort into my work and do it very responsibly,” she avers.

As So Mini Things wraps up its run in India, Aiyyo Shraddha reflects, “It’s been a very satisfying tour,” she shares. “I will retire this material extremely contented with the journey it has made.” We say, for anyone who’s loved, laughed, or lived in the chaos of Indian family life, this one’s truly not to be missed!

Interview excerpts

Where did the idea of ‘So Mini Things’ come about?

This was really like looking for and finding old photographs and letters, and putting them all together into a slam book! So one memory led to another, and then the events of my present seemed to call back to these memories.

This show ties my recent life and my past together!

How did you foray into stand-up comedy?

I started doing stand-up shows for corporates only because I was extended an opportunity to do so. My stand-up experience started from these corporate shows, and these opportunities came about as one of my videos — that was a corporate satire — went viral.

This was your stand-up debut, and the shows have all been received well, but who were the first people who heard these jokes?

I did not try these jokes with friends and family; I tested them straight at trial shows! I had about four of them in Bangalore, and then the tour was announced!

Does clean comedy come naturally to you? What have been your biggest influences?

I would say that I like to keep things simple yet insightful. I have worked in radio and television before; there are very strict guidelines on language in these media, so I think my brain continues to follow them even after I have stepped out! My primary influences are Johnny Lever, Jerry Seinfeld, and Dave Chappelle. I admire them for their versatility, observation skills, and fearlessness — in addition to their mastery of the craft.

Stand-up looks solo, but it takes a team to pull off a tour like this. What went behind making this global hit so successful?

This tour really was put together by a very small team — Livetree Entertainment and myself. A total of four or five people. It really kept things very tight-knit. No unnecessary noise. It’s amazing when I look back at this massive tour and how closely all of us worked.

Being recognised by the Prime Minister as India’s ‘Most Creative Creator (Female)’ is no small feat. How has that moment shaped your journey or approach, if at all?

This has only motivated me to improve my craft in all aspects — writing, camera work, editing, costume, make-up — in every department, I want to do better! This award is a very important recognition for me.

Being a woman in a primarily male-dominated stand-up scene and selling out shows not just in India but globally — how does it feel?

I am beyond grateful! What an adventure, what a thrill this tour has been! What a blessing it is to be able to bring joy!

Finally, what’s one moment on tour — a message or a meet-cute with a fan — that you’ll carry with you forever?

Oh, this girl I met in Sydney — she met me after the show. She held my hand tightly, her eyes wide open! She told me, “I was so nervous before you started! I was praying this works! I am so proud of you!” She bought tickets to my show not to be entertained, she came to watch me win! I couldn’t stop thinking about her!