Just In
Akshara Singh shells cool girl vibes in green shirt dress, sneakers & sunglasses
The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame took to Instagram and shared a string of photos, in which we can see her wearing a parrot green-coloured above knee-length shirt dress.
She is flaunting her bare skin, with no makeup on her face, and a hint of lip balm. The ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ diva tied her hair in a top-knot bun.
The outfit of the day was rounded by white sneakers, oval-shaped sunglasses, and small gold earrings.
Akshara captioned the post, “Green obsessed today n loving it... #soulgrowth #green #pictureoftheday.”
On the professional front, Akshara last featured in a Punjabi music video titled ‘Defender’, alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.
She has earlier worked in projects like ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke’, ‘Satya’, ‘Tabadala’, ‘Dhadkan’.
The diva has also been part of the historical drama ‘Porus’, which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show.
She was also a part of ‘Service Wali Bahu’ which aired on Zee TV.