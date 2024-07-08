Ambika Ananth honoured at Global Vision Summit 2024

Athens, Greece — The Global Vision Summit 2024, hosted by the Writers Capital International Foundation, reached its crescendo as Poet Ambika Ananth was awarded the prestigious Global Icon Award 2024 for her lifetime contributions to the field of literature. This accolade, the most prominent award offered by the Foundation, recognizes Ananth’s remarkable impact on contemporary Indian literature.

Ambika Ananth stands as a luminary in the rich tapestry of contemporary Indian literature, a multifaceted storyteller who effortlessly weaves tales in both English and Telugu. With thirteen published works, she has ventured fearlessly into the realms of poetry, prose, translation, short stories, and creative writings, leaving an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

As one of the visionary Founder Editors of ‘Muse India,’ a literary e-journal showcasing the diverse richness of Indian regional literatures in English, Ambika has been a guiding force, nurturing and promoting emerging voices. Her commitment to championing diverse narratives has earned accolades from readers and writers alike, making ‘Muse India’ a beacon in the literary world.

Ambika’s poetry, resonant with deep emotion and profound introspection, has transcended borders, finding a home in numerous national and international anthologies. Her luminous verses have graced the esteemed pages of Sahitya Akademi’s Indian Literature, a testament to the impact of her evocative words on a global scale.

Beyond her poetic endeavors, Ambika Ananth is a formidable presence in the realm of journalism. Her thought-provoking articles in the Deccan Herald and insightful reviews for The Hindu’s Friday Review supplement have enriched the cultural discourse, offering readers a unique perspective on a myriad of topics.

Recognizing the transformative power of literature for young minds, Ambika has dedicated herself to bringing the joy of storytelling to children. Through her translation work for Pratham Books and Katha, she has bridged linguistic and cultural gaps, breathing new life into captivating tales for young readers.

In addition to honoring Ambika Ananth, the Global Vision Summit 2024 featured the release of three notable books: “Whispers of the Soul” by renowned Italian artist and poet Silla Maria Campanini, “The Art of Haiku & Tanka,” an anthology of 100 English haikus by celebrated poet and cultural advocate Mou Modhubontee, and “Phoenix Rhapsody,” a captivating collection of poems by Preetha VR. These releases underscored the summit’s celebration of literary excellence and its commitment to fostering a global community of writers and thinkers.

The summit, held in the heart of Athens, brought together intellectuals, litterateurs, artists, doctors, entrepreneurs, and representatives from diverse cognitive domains. It underscored the theme “Bridging Worlds, Uniting Visions,” fostering understanding and cooperation among cultures and nations.

As the Global Vision Summit 2024 concluded, it left an indelible mark on all attendees, celebrating the enduring power of literature and the arts to bring positive change to the world. Ambika Ananth’s recognition with the Global Icon Award 2024 serves as a testament to her lifelong dedication to the written word and her unwavering commitment to enriching the literary world.