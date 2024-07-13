Amid Cancer battle, Hina Khan embraces positivity

Actress Hina Khan continues to inspire with her resilience, sharing her journey with fans on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Hina embraced the silver lining, showcasing a positive outlook despite her diagnosis.

Hina posted a video transitioning from flaunting her long locks to debuting a chic pixie haircut, a choice she made before starting chemotherapy. The caption read, “On a lighter note, this transition suits my situation the best, why you cut your hair bro… Sorry yaar breakdown ho reya si menu broooo... Let’s smile more, please... Ain’t giving up... My faith in ALLAH (S.W.T) is unshakable.”

The actress revealed her stage three breast cancer diagnosis on June 28 and has since been undergoing chemotherapy. On July 4, she shared a poignant video of herself getting a haircut, marking a significant step in her treatment journey.

In a heartfelt Instagram note, Hina expressed, “I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

Hina also requested privacy during this period, emphasizing the support of her family and loved ones. “I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina,” she concluded.

Hina Khan’s courage and optimism are a testament to her strength, inspiring fans and followers worldwide as she navigates this challenging chapter.