Amruta Fadnavis shares her deep bond with music

Playback singer Amruta Fadnavis has described her newly released devotional track Shambhu Re as a composition that has the power to awaken inner devotion. The song, unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, has been receiving warm appreciation from listeners for its spiritual depth and soulful energy.

In a recent interaction, Amruta spoke about the emotional and spiritual intent behind the song. Sharing her thoughts, she said that true devotion is what makes any composition beautiful. “When you have love and devotion for your God, every song becomes special. ‘Shambhu Re’ is a very beautiful song, and I believe that any song which awakens devotion within you has its own power. Every composition has its own unique quality, and I don’t compare them,” she explained.

The singer, who is also the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also opened up about her lifelong passion for music. Describing music as her soul, she said it is as essential to her as breathing. “Whether it’s late at night or early in the morning, whenever I get time, I practise classical music and suralap. Every song is like a new creation, like a baby, and it’s important to do justice to it. I work deeply on every composition before recording,” she shared, also acknowledging the support of composer Monty Sharma in her musical journey.

When asked about acting, Amruta made it clear that films are not part of her plans. She revealed that she has politely declined several acting offers, stating that music is her true calling. “Music is my passion, and that is the path I want to walk. Acting has never been my dream,” she added.

With Shambhu Re, Amruta Fadnavis continues to strengthen her identity as a devoted artist who blends spirituality with soulful music.