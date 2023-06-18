An inspirational journey from male to female

Harshini Mekala, a holder of Ph.D in Econometrics and first Indian transgender Economist and Econometrician and also “Ms. Beautiful Smile 2018” in the “Miss Transqueen India 2018 beauty pageant.” She sheds light on the importance of acceptance and equal rights for the transgender community and landmark legal judgments, challenges faced, and the need for inclusive policies. In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Harshini speaks about celebrating diversity and promote equality for all.

Can you tell us about your experience with childhood?

Certainly. When I was ten years old, I faced regular and severe bullying from a senior student in my school. He had a group of friends who would insult me publicly using offensive and vulgar language related to my community. They used words like ‘untouchable’, ‘eunuch’, and ‘effeminate pansy’ in Telugu, which are derogatory terms for people from my background. As a child, I was deeply affected by this bullying, and it became unbearable. Eventually, I opened up to my illiterate mother, who listened to my concerns and took action by confronting the bully and his parents. Despite her lack of knowledge about bullying, she understood the importance of education and encouraged me to persevere and live with dignity.

What is your mom’s reaction when she got to know about you?

I am very close to my mom. She did not know much about gender non-conforming children or transgender people. But, she was a very kind woman. She taught me to never disrespect anyone and to value every form of life. She tried very hard to understand my struggles. She couldn’t understand everything but was pining to understand and support my struggles to her best ability.

Tell us about your journey in Mumbai?

As a young transgender person, I so wanted to experience and see the big world outside. The mystique of the unknown and unexplored was very strong and magnetic. I read that people underwent surgeries and changed their sex in Mumbai. I wanted to escape to Mumbai to undergo Gender Affirmation Surgery (GAS) and come back totally transformed as a woman. I just couldn’t resist it. I knew that my parents will never allow it. So at sixteen, I fled from home to Mumbai to experience its freedom and undergo sex change. I did not know what was ahead. In Mumbai, I realised very soon that I couldn’t afford the money. I needed a few lakhs for surgery. I also realised that most transgender persons barely had any opportunities to work. They were heavily dependent on begging or sex work as livelihoods. I was very disappointed. I didn’t want to ever beg or do sex work.

Your background as a first-generation educated person from a Dalit bonded labourer family is remarkable. Could you tell us about PG education and job as an Economics lecturer?

After my trails in Mumbai, I returned to my village with a heavy heart. No one could understand my pain. The only person who tried very hard to understand it was my mother. Again, she advised me her same old piece of advice that I must study further to realise my dreams. She toiled endlessly in the farm and kept me away from labour. She told me to dream big & chase my dreams. I studied Economics both in my graduation and post graduation. I finished with a first class. I am the very first educated person in my family and community of bonded labourers. I was the first generation of the educated among them. My first job was that of an Economics lecturer in the very same college where I studied. My mom was overjoyed to behold me teaching in a college. She said “Your education and employment is historic justice to our generational slavery. May the souls of our demeaned ancestors feel redeemed!!”

How was your life in Mumbai after finishing your education?

After the demise of my Mother, it took me months to limp back to daily life. I don’t think it is ever possible to recover from the loss of one’s parents and particularly one’s mother. I began working as a Project Manager with an NGO in Mumbai. I began saving money. After a while, I underwent Gender Affirmation Surgery (GAS) to change my sex from male to female. I got my certificates and government IDs changed accordingly and now I show as female on my Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN card etc.

You were awarded Ms. Beautiful Smile 2018. Tell us about that.

Having worked in the NGO sector for seven years, I found some better opportunities and got into a large Wall Street giant in the real estate space as an HR professional. I also had some freelancing opportunities with modelling. I was awarded the title “Ms. Beautiful Smile 2018” in the “Miss Transqueen India 2018 beauty pageant.”

You mentioned experiencing gender dysphoria from a young age. Could you share more about your journey of self-identification and the challenges you faced?

Since I can remember, I identified myself as a girl and felt disconnected from my assigned male body. I didn’t understand why others saw me as a boy, and I resented the masculine features that developed during puberty. This gender dysphoria was difficult to bear, and I often questioned my identity and struggled with it. My mother, despite her limited understanding, tried her best to support me and encouraged me to pursue education as a way to fulfill my dreams.

Despite your accomplishments, you faced transphobic stigma from colleagues and relatives. Could you tell us more about those experiences and how you overcame them?

Despite my education and job, I faced discrimination and derogatory comments from people regarding my gender identity. Colleagues and relatives would make hurtful remarks about my appearance and behavior. Even some members of the transgender and queer community, who should have understood my struggles, exhibited ableism, casteism, and classism towards me. It made me realize that facing one form of oppression doesn’t automatically make someone inclusive and progressive in all aspects. I questioned my own biases and strived to be more inclusive and understanding.

Can you tell us about the NALSA judgement and its impact on transgender persons?

The NALSA judgement, delivered on April 15th, 2014, by the honorable Supreme Court of India, was a historic moment for transgender rights. In the case of NALSA vs. Union of India, the court upheld the rights of transgender persons and recognized their gender identity. This judgment marked a positive and progressive first step towards transgender inclusion and affirmed the rights of individuals like myself, my Vyjayanti maa, and all transgender persons.

Lastly, you made an appeal to society, the government, and various institutions to treat transgender persons equally. Could you elaborate on the importance of acceptance and support from parents and society?

My appeal is directed towards parents as well, urging them not to abandon their children simply because they may be different from societal stereotypes or have intersex conditions. The consequences of abandonment can lead many transgender individuals to resort to begging and sex work. It is crucial for parents to accept their children as they are, encourage them to dream big, and nurture their compassion and responsibility. By embracing diversity and unalienating themselves from their children, parents can help create an inclusive society that provides equal opportunities across various domains, including family, education, employment, healthcare, justice, and public accommodation.