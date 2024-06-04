Anjali Patil opens up about her role and experience in upcoming film ‘Malhar’

Anjali Patil, renowned for her roles in films such as Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaala,’ ‘Mirzya,’ and ‘Newton,’ is gearing up for her upcoming film, Malhar, which is set to be released in theaters on June 7.

Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rishi Saxena, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.

Talking about her role in the film, she said, “My role in the film is named ‘Kesar.’ The role was very interesting. She is a very complicated and yet very empowered woman. Kesar may be from a small village in Kutch, but she is a very bold, beautiful, and empowered woman.”

Sharing what attracted her to this character, she shared, “Vishal, the writer-director of the film, sent me the script. I read it. It is an anthology film, with three different stories, and there are very few anthology films being made, so I wanted to be a part of it. Kesar is not a simple woman; she is going through a lot in her life, but she doesn’t become a helpless woman. I really liked this about Kesar.”

Talking about any preparation she underwent, she mentioned, “The preparation for me was wearing the jewelry of Kutch, especially the white bangles that are on her hands. It was very difficult to carry them all the time because Kesar was not used to it, and they used to get stuck on her hands. But preparation and perseverance were necessary.”

Sharing about the working experience, she added, “ The experience was truly remarkable. The team’s incredible support made the scorching heat barely noticeable. Nearly everything about that schedule remains a cherished memory.”