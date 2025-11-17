Art Connect brings ‘Contemporary Now’ to Hyderabad

Contemporary Now is set to make its Hyderabad debut from November 21 to 25 at Spirit Connect, near RamaNaidu Studios, Film Nagar. After a successful inaugural edition in Chennai, this major contemporary art showcase arrives in Hyderabad with the participation of some of India’s most influential galleries and artists. The exhibition is presented by Art Connect, founded by Miheeka Daggubati, in collaboration with Ashvita’s (Chennai), Ojas Art, Asign, Archer Art Gallery, and Art Alive Gallery.

Here is the exclusive interaction with Miheeka Daggubati, Founder of Art Connect.

What is Contemporary Now?

Contemporary Now is a curated exhibition of Indian contemporary art, featuring senior artists whose practices span two to three decades. It reflects the evolving landscape of Indian art through works that are both introspective and historically informed.

Where is the exhibition being held?

The exhibition will take place at Spirit Connect, near RamaNaidu Studios in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, from November 21st to 25th.

Who are the participating artists?

The show brings together works by 34 senior contemporary artists represented by five leading Indian galleries. These artists have played pivotal roles in shaping India’s contemporary art discourse while staying connected to lived experiences.

What kind of artworks will be showcased?

Visitors can expect a diverse mix of paintings, sculptures, and installations. The works explore themes such as figuration, abstraction, identity, memory, and the nuances of everyday life.

Why bring Contemporary Now toHyderabad?

Hyderabad’s cultural ecosystem has grown rapidly, with an increasingly discerning audience of collectors and patrons. Contemporary Now aims to deepen this engagement and connect the city to national conversations in contemporary art.

What is Ashvita’s role in the exhibition?

Ashvita’s, a Chennai-based gallery known for its focus on the Madras School and regional art histories, contributes curatorial depth and historical context.

They partner with other galleries to enrich the exhibition’s overall narrative.