Asha Bhosle’s 90th birthday celebratory concert in Dubai

Anand Bhosle and PME Entertainment, the global event management company announced an extraordinary musical extravaganza to celebrate the 90th birthday of the legendary playback singer, Asha Bhosle, in Dubai. “ASHA@90: Live in concert,” marks the grand return of the iconic songstress to the stage in Dubai after over a decade, making it an event that music enthusiasts have eagerly awaited.

Renowned celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Jamil Saidi, Nitin Shankar, Salim-Sulaiman, Poonam Dhillon, and Padmini Kolhapure expressed their unwavering admiration for the legendary Asha Bhosle at a press conference held to celebrate her upcoming concert. These die-hard fans came together to extend their heartfelt congratulations and support as she gears up to grace the stage after a decade for this special event, The event was moderated by RJ Anmol.

The concert is scheduled to take place on 08th September 2023 at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena, known for hosting world-class events that have graced Dubai’s cultural landscape. This once-in-a-lifetime event will be a memorable tribute to Asha Bhosle’s illustrious career, which has spanned over eight decades and produced some of the most memorable melodies in Indian cinema.

“We are honoured and ecstatic to celebrate the 90th birthday of the legendary Asha Bhosle ji with an exclusive concert in Dubai,” said Salman Ahmed, Founder, of PME. “Her return to Dubai after a decade will undoubtedly create a nostalgic and unforgettable experience for the audience. This concert is a testament to our commitment to present extraordinary musical events that resonate with our diverse audience.”

“ASHA@90: Live in concert” will be the world’s first-of-its-kind musical Broadway feature a magically curated repertoire with Singer Sudesh Bhosle and others, spanning classic Bollywood hits, soulful ghazals, and evergreen melodies that have left an indelible mark on music history. The concert promises to be an enchanting journey through Asha Bhosle’s musical legacy, paying tribute to her invaluable contributions to Indian and world music.

Sharing her excitement at the press conference Legendary singer Asha Bhosle said, “I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as I prepare to return to the stage after over a decade, celebrating my 90th birthday with this extraordinary concert organised by PME Entertainment. Music has been my lifeline, and to share my melodies with my beloved fans once again is an emotional and unforgettable moment. I look forward to creating magical memories together and rejoicing in the power of music.”

Asha, the epitome of timeless melodies, has lent her enchanting voice to over 12,000 songs across various Indian languages. Her versatility, passion, and magnetic stage presence have made her an unparalleled music icon who continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

Sharing his excitement Anand Bhosle said,” I can hardly contain my excitement as we eagerly await Asha ji’s mesmerising concert in Dubai! Her unparalleled voice has the power to transcend time and culture, bringing joy and harmony to every corner of the world. As we celebrate her 90th birthday, let us remember that her music isn’t just a collection of melodies; it’s a symphony of emotions that has touched hearts for decades. Here’s to Asha ji, the eternal melody of life, and to many more years of her enchanting artistry.”