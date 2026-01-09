Pennsylvania University Study Team Visits Dharmasthala Rural Development Centre

Dharmasthala: A study team from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) centre recently to undertake a detailed study of its programmes and community-based initiatives.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project has been attracting academic and research teams from various countries every year for its unique model of grassroots development and social transformation. As part of this ongoing global academic interest, the Pennsylvania University team visited the centre and conducted an in-depth study.

The 10-member delegation met Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D. Veerendra Heggade, and held extensive discussions on the philosophy, functioning and social impact of the rural development initiatives undertaken by the institution. The team gathered detailed information on the project’s approach to poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and sustainable rural livelihoods.

In recognition of Dr Heggade’s leadership and contributions to social development, the University of Pennsylvania honoured him with the title of ‘Visionary Leader’ during the visit.

The study team was briefed about the organisation’s operational framework by SKDRDP Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar S.S., who explained the various programmes implemented through the institution. He highlighted how self-help groups are provided low-interest loans through banks, enabling financial inclusion and holistic development of economically weaker sections.

The team observed that the SKDRDP model has significantly improved the quality of life of rural communities and serves as a benchmark for development initiatives worldwide. Senior Professor from the University of Pennsylvania, Prof. Femi Handi, expressed the view that the Dharmasthala rural development model could be replicated globally.

As part of the visit, the delegation also toured the Manjusha Museum at Dharmasthala to study ancient artefacts. They were briefed by Smt. Shraddha Amitra on the origin, objectives and preservation efforts of the museum. The team later visited Annapoorna Bhojanalaya and the SIRI institutional centre to gain further insight into the integrated social service activities of Dharmasthala.

The visit underscored the growing international recognition of Dharmasthala’s rural development model.