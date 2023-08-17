Azadi for women in today’s world is to live with dignity

Azadi is the elixir of life. It is the power to act, speak or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint, control or influence. Azadi is a basic human right that comes with obligation and compulsion. Freedom is not being for or against an ideal but creating your own existence from scratch. Azadi to me means freedom to choose and act and fulfill my desires according to my will, as long as my freedom does not trespass and damage somebody else’s. Freedom for me is annihilation of caste and creating a nation where fellow human beings are treated equally. Freedom is to live and let others live. It’s like we will not impose our thoughts, aspirations and desires on others and vice versa. Let us not be the caged birds whose freedom is clipped in spite of being gifted with wings. Azadi neither does mean you have license to create mayhem and carry out anti- national activities, nor showing disrespect to others’ sentiments or emotions. Your freedom ends where others’ start.



Sometimes, the cry for Azadi is a desperate appeal for life of dignity, freedom from constant fear and assertion of democratic rights guaranteed under the constitution. Azadi slogans of women always stressed on the importance of freedom from patriarchy. The Indian woman irrespective of her class, caste and society she comes from has to suffer discrimination under the garb of culture. Women abuse, physical, mental and sexual harassment is every day headlines in the media. Dowry deaths, honour killings and parading women in a humiliating way to take revenge on their society has become daily affair in the recent times. They are victimised even after crimes against them and suffer silently as they lack support from society and family members. People as a whole should rise their voice against all sorts of indiscrimination.

Several years have passed since the country got its independence, but Azadi for women is still a long way to go. Even today, stepping out of homes, seeking employment or dealing with domestic issues has remained a bigger hurdle for women. Women marching for equal rights, demanding an end to gender- based violence is quite common. Governments change but women still need to think twice before stepping out regarding their safety. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the women power in the country to the fore in the form of national power. Every obstacle that prevents them from progressing need to be removed. Over the last decades, women voters had become a significant force in the elections in the country. The gap between female voter turn- out and male voter turn -out has not only closed but reversed. After 7 decades and 17 general elections since independence women voter participation finally outshone male participation, in 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

Freedom, justice, equality, liberty, integrity, all these democratic values are rights not privileges. These keep our world running, often without being aware of it. The greatness of a country totally depends on the undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the women of the race. I love my India for what She is. Each one of us is an ambassador, a partner in the progress of our motherland who contribute to create a glorious history for the next generation. A roof over every head, food in every plate, basic health care and amenities and education for all is what we all want. Respect for women, love and care and educational opportunities for every girl born is the need of the hour. Let them be self-sufficient and breathe the air of freedom. Let the girls muster courage and ability to manage their lives. Let them express their thoughts fearlessly. There is no lock, no gate and no bolt that a female cannot set foot upon. Let them create their own new door and walk through instead of knocking at the old. Pledge that you will not stay, not ever again, in a conversation or relationship or institution that requires you to abandon yourself.

Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas is what is needed to cherish this glorious AZADI.