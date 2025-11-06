Balancing hormones the ayurvedic way: Managing PCOS naturally

What many of us tend to forget is that Ayurveda, which is today more than 4000 years old, is a complete science that offers profound solutions for achieving hormonal harmony. When it comes to managing something as life-altering as PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) in women, Ayurveda recommends a holistic three-pronged approach — lifestyle correction through a healthy dinacharya (daily routine), timely herbal supplementation, and specialized Ayurvedic therapies.

1. Healing dinacharya for hormonal health

A well-balanced daily routine is central to restoring hormonal balance. Ayurveda emphasizes aligning the body’s rhythm with nature. This begins with ensuring an average of eight hours of restful sleep between 10 pm and 6 am. The day should start with oil pulling to detoxify the system, followed by Pranayama practices like Kapalabhati, Bhastrika, and Nadi Shodhana to regulate stress hormones and enhance oxygen flow.

Meditation further calms the mind, helping balance the body’s hormonal and emotional state. Regular physical movement is crucial. Practicing 20–30 minutes of Yoga daily — especially Surya Namaskars along with Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Butterfly Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), and Malasana (Garland Pose) — can improve pelvic circulation, regulate the menstrual cycle, and reduce cystic formations.

Light activities like brisk walking or swimming also support hormonal health. Diet plays an equally vital role. Ayurveda recommends eating three warm, light, and easily digestible meals at regular intervals. Meals should include nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains, lentils, moong dal, horse gram, and healthy fats. It’s best to avoid cold, frozen, or processed foods and instead opt for freshly cooked, warm meals.

Hydrating with warm water, cumin-coriander-fennel tea, or cinnamon tea supports digestion and detoxification. Steering clear of caffeine, smoking, and oily or refined foods further aids healing.

2. The Power Of Ayurvedic Herbs

Ayurveda’s herbal wisdom offers potent remedies to restore hormonal balance naturally. These herbs, recognized by the body, can be integrated into daily life after consultation with an Ayurvedic practitioner. Shatavari — the “queen of herbs” — nourishes reproductive tissues and enhances fertility. Guduchi balances hormones and supports insulin sensitivity, while Ashwagandha helps reduce stress and stabilize cortisol levels.

Cinnamon supports menstrual health and combats insulin resistance, and Turmeric provides powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Aloe Vera cools and rejuvenates ovarian tissues, Liquorice root (Mulethi) regulates elevated male hormones, and Fenugreek (Methi) supports blood sugar balance when soaked overnight. Triphala, a blend of three fruits, improves gut health and enhances overall metabolism.

3. Panchakarma: The Ultimate Detox

For deeper healing, Ayurveda prescribes Panchakarma — a five-step detox and rejuvenation therapy tailored to individual needs. It includes Vamana (therapeutic vomiting), Virechana (purgation), Uttara Basti (medicated enema), Udwartana (herbal powder massage), Swedana (herbal steam therapy), and Nasya (nasal detox). These therapies eliminate toxins, balance the doshas, and restore the body’s natural rhythm.

Upon completing Panchakarma, one experiences a complete system reset — a rejuvenation that heals from within. Ayurveda doesn’t just mask PCOS symptoms; it treats the root cause by balancing the Kapha dosha (cysts, weight), Vata dosha (irregular cycles, pain), and Pitta dosha (inflammation, acne, mood swings). The ultimate goal is to strengthen Agni (metabolism), clear Avarana (blockages), and restore natural menstrual health.

Ayurveda reminds us that true healing begins with harmony — within the body, mind, and nature. Through mindful living, nourishing foods, and ancient therapies, it offers every woman the chance to reclaim balance and wellness, naturally.

(The writer is a Founder & Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre)