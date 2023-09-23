Baljeet Kaur’s journey to heights

Baljeet Kaur, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, achieved a monumental milestone in March 2021, becoming the first and only Indian mountaineer to conquer five 8,000-meter peaks in a single season. Her remarkable journey into the world of mountaineering is a testament to the enduring spirit of human determination. As we delve into her incredible feat, we gain insights into the challenges she overcame and the passion that drove her to reach such heights.



Kaur’s mountaineering odyssey began with a simple yet profound philosophy - “Never measure the height of a mountain until you reach the top.” This adage encapsulates her approach to mountaineering, where each peak, regardless of its size, presents its own unique challenges. She fondly recalls her initiation into the world of 8,000-meter peaks back in 2016, starting with the legendary Everest. To many aspiring mountaineers, conquering Everest is a rite of passage, a dream nurtured from a young age. It symbolizes the pinnacle of achievement in the field, and Kaur embraced this challenge with unwavering determination.

However, Kaur’s journey wasn’t without its trials. Her childhood dream was to witness snow, a rarity in her village of Mamligh near Himachal’s Solan due to the relentless march of climate change. Her parents, determined to fulfill her wish, took her to Shimla each winter in search of snow, but it remained elusive. It wasn’t until years later, at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, that she finally encountered the snow she had longed for. This experience fueled her resolve to scale the world’s highest peaks, with Everest as her initial destination.

The year 2020 and 2021 brought unforeseen challenges as Kaur found herself stuck in Delhi during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. With limited supplies and a wavering resolve, she grappled with doubts about her chosen career. However, she turned adversity into opportunity by coaching others through online strength training sessions, which not only provided financial support but also reinforced the importance of internal motivation.

Following months of rigorous indoor training, Kaur decided to pursue the legendary eight-thousander series, a set of the world’s highest mountains. Her passion for mountaineering reignited, and she embarked on high-intensity training to prepare for this ambitious endeavor.

Kaur’s return to the mountains was driven not only by her love for the sport but also by a profound sense of belonging. Delhi, despite its allure, felt foreign and disconnected from the natural world she cherished. She observed that the city’s inhabitants often lost touch with nature, and this disconnect extended to some mountaineers, who approached climbing as a competition against the mountains rather than a harmonious partnership.

Throughout her Himalayan journeys, Kaur confronted the challenges of being a female mountaineer in a predominantly male-dominated field. While she acknowledges the additional considerations women face, she believes that a fresh perspective can overcome these obstacles. Her advice to young climbers is to remain aware of their mind and body, emphasizing the critical importance of oxygen management and knowing when to push one’s limits wisely.

In addition, Kaur advocates for a shift in media coverage of mountaineering, urging the recognition of all achievements, not just Everest ascents. She believes that mountaineers have captivating stories of resilience and determination to share, and by providing them a platform, we can inspire and encourage the next generation of climbers.

Baljeet Kaur’s remarkable journey serves as a source of inspiration for mountaineers and adventurers worldwide. Her dedication to conquering the world’s highest peaks and her unwavering passion for the mountains highlight the transformative power of determination and the indomitable human spirit. As she continues to break barriers and reach new heights, her story encourages us all to pursue our dreams with relentless determination and a deep connection to the natural world.