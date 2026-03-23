Beyond reproductive care

Women’s health in India is witnessing a significant shift, moving beyond the traditional perception of being limited to reproductive care. Medical experts and public health advocates are increasingly emphasizing a more holistic approach, focusing on overall well-being as women’s life expectancy rises to nearly 70 years.

However, this progress is accompanied by growing health concerns. While cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death among women, cancer cases—particularly breast and cervical cancers—are rising at an alarming rate. Breast cancer has emerged as the most common cancer among Indian women, especially in urban areas, while cervical cancer continues to dominate in rural regions.

According to data, India records over 1.6 lakh new breast cancer cases annually, with a significant number of deaths each year. Experts point out a worrying trend: nearly one in two women diagnosed with breast cancer in India succumbs to the disease. This is starkly higher compared to developed nations like the United States, where the mortality rate is considerably lower, with approximately one in six patients at risk.

Healthcare professionals attribute this disparity largely to late diagnosis, lack of awareness, and limited access to screening facilities. Many women seek medical help only in advanced stages of the disease, reducing the chances of successful treatment.

To address this, medical guidelines recommend regular screening. Women above the age of 50 are advised to undergo mammograms every two years, while those in their 40s should consult doctors for personalized screening plans.

Experts stress that early detection through routine screening can significantly improve survival rates, outweighing potential risks such as false positives or overdiagnosis. Cervical cancer also remains a major public health challenge in India, with nearly 97,000 new cases and over 60,000 deaths reported annually. The disease is primarily caused by persistent infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Fortunately, cervical cancer has a long latency period of 15 to 20 years, providing a crucial window for early detection and prevention.

Screening methods such as Pap smear tests and HPV DNA testing play a vital role in identifying precancerous changes. Health guidelines suggest that screening should ideally begin at the age of 25 and continue until 65. HPV testing or co-testing is recommended every five years, while Pap smear tests alone should be conducted every three years.

Public health experts underline that improving awareness, accessibility, and regular health check-ups can drastically reduce cancer-related deaths among women.

They emphasize that prioritizing women’s health is not just an individual concern but a societal necessity.

As the saying goes, a healthy woman forms the foundation of a healthy family. Strengthening preventive healthcare measures and encouraging regular screenings can pave the way for a healthier future for women across the country.