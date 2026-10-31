Beyond the gym: Why the future of activewear lies in everyday comfort

For the longest time, activewear meant one thing: gym clothes. You wore it to work out, and the moment the workout ended, so did its job. That’s changed, and honestly, it changed faster than most of the industry caught up with. Today the same pair of leggings is expected to carry you through yoga, a walk, an afternoon at home, and coffee with a friend, without you having to think about changing in between. Comfort, function and personal style aren’t separate boxes anymore, they’re all part of the same decision a woman makes when she gets dressed.

My take on this comes from two places that don’t always sit in the same room: design and manufacturing. I studied at Parsons in New York, and I’ve spent over a decade since in my family’s apparel manufacturing business. That combination shaped how I think about clothing, not just what it looks like, but how it’s actually built, and what that means for the person wearing it.

A lot of the activewear conversation stays focused on how something looks or how it performs. I think the more interesting question is how it feels, how stretch, support and movement come together, and how that need shifts depending on what she’s doing that day.

That’s really the whole point. It’s not about designing for a workout. It’s about designing for her day.

Versatility is where this really plays out. Nobody’s buying one outfit for one purpose anymore. She wants pieces that move with her through different parts of her routine, and that’s exactly where “everyday comfort” stops being a buzzword and becomes the actual brief.

When I look at where this goes next in India, I see two big opportunities. One is Tier II and Tier III cities, where demand for genuinely premium activewear is growing fast, and where the aspiration is already there, the supply just hasn’t caught up yet. The other is a customer segment I think about constantly: the everyday mover. Not the gym-goer buying performance wear for an hour a day, but the woman who wants elevated, versatile clothing for her entire day.

These two opportunities aren’t really the same story, one is about geography, the other is about how we define the category itself, but both point to where activewear in India is headed.

None of this works without getting the manufacturing right. Understanding fabric, construction and quality isn’t a backend detail, it’s the difference between a product that looks good on a rack and one that actually earns a place in someone’s everyday wardrobe. That relationship between design and manufacturing is where an idea either becomes something real or stays a nice concept on paper.

At the end of the day, this is about recognising how people’s relationship with their clothing has changed. Comfort, function and style were never meant to compete with each other. As activewear keeps finding its place beyond the gym, the real opportunity is in understanding just how many different ways women move through their days, and building clothing that keeps up with all of it.

For me, that’s really what this has always been about: celebrating movement, and celebrating the everyday.

(The writer is a Founder of Feier)