Celebrating Women Empowerment: Global Woman Foundation Vision for a Brighter Future

Global Woman Foundation (GWF) inaugurated its first Future Women Leadership Programme in collaboration with Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and Young India on 1st September 2023 at TSPA, Hyderabad. GWF is a platform that aims to build on the collective efforts of formidable women leaders from diverse fields to foster mentorship, collaboration and networking to enhance their professional growth and contribute positively to society.

The program was inaugurated in the presence of Sandeep Shandilya, Director, TSPA; Aruna Bahuguna, former DG, Dr Naveen Kumar, Joint Director, TSPA, KB Aradhana, founding member, Global Woman Foundation. The Founding Executive Members of GWF, Sumana Nekkanti, Sravya Sarvepalli, and Moniva Sarkar, were also present during the inaugural ceremony.



Sandeep Shandilya, while speaking on the occasion, emphasised the need to empower young women leaders as they will play a pivotal role in nation-building. He drew inspiration from his mother and her remarkable journey of endurance and resilience, using her story as a powerful example of what women can achieve when given the opportunity and support.



Sandeep Shandilya spoke about how his mother overcame various challenges and obstacles, showcasing her determination and perseverance. By highlighting his mother’s story, Sandeep Shandilya emphasised that there are countless young women with similar potential and determination who, when empowered, can make significant contributions to the development and progress of their nations. Encouraging and supporting these young women leaders becomes integral to the broader mission of nation-building.



Overall, Sandeep Shandilya’s speech served as a call to action, urging society and policymakers to invest in education, training, and opportunities for young women, recognising their potential as catalysts for positive change and progress in their respective countries.



Aruna Bahuguna IPS shared her long work experience in a profession that is perceived as inherently masculine. She called for the active involvement of women leaders to create an inclusive, equitable environment that takes care of the diverse needs of women across society. She stressed the need to uplift women from marginalised backgrounds and raise their issues at appropriate platforms to help them.



KB Aradhana, founding member of Global Woman Foundation, while speaking on the occasion, told the audience about the aims and objectives of the foundation and the flagship Future Women Leaders Program 2023 being held from 1-3 September 2023 at TSPA. She focused on the importance of women empowerment as it catalyses positive change on multiple fronts, from gender equality and human rights to economic growth and social development. GWF firmly believes that societies unlock their full potential by empowering women, fostering an inclusive, prosperous, sustainable future. In her concluding remarks, she stressed that empowering women is not just a goal; it’s a global imperative that benefits everyone. We all need to work together to create a world where gender equality is the norm, not the exception.



Dr Neharika Vohra Professor, IIM-A, Specialist in behavioural science and currently working as Professor in the Organisational Behaviour area at IIM Ahmedabad. Holds two post-graduate degrees and Ph.D. from University of Manitoba, Canada. She was the first rank holder in graduation and post-graduation in India. She has extensive corporate sector experience as an independent director, consultant, coach, and mentor. Dr Neharika spoke about leadership and women. She talked about how a good coach can be a good leader. She said, “As a woman, we must invest in our families, women as a mother and leaders, it’s not even or odd. But it is different in male and female leadership.”



Dr. Niharika said, “Leadership is not a static concept; it evolves as individuals move through different phases of life. Managing leadership responsibilities while juggling personal and professional life is a skill that women (and men) must develop. It involves adapting leadership styles and strategies to fit each phase’s specific challenges and opportunities.”



She emphasised the importance of women investing in their families. This could refer to nurturing relationships, providing support, and being actively involved in family life while pursuing leadership roles outside the home. She suggests that simultaneously being a mother and a leader is a unique experience that may differ from traditional male leadership roles. Balancing these roles and responsibilities can be challenging but rewarding.

It’s important to note that leadership is a complex and multifaceted topic, and Dr. Niharika’s insights highlight the intersection of leadership, gender, and life experiences. These points emphasise the importance of adaptability, mentorship, and recognising the unique contributions women can make in leadership roles.



Radhika Rastogi, IAS, has a Master’s in Business Administration from the Indian IIM Ahmedabad and was selected for the Indian Administrative Service in 1995. She is presently the Principal Secretary Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, and holds a master’s degree in International Development and policy from Dukes University, USA. She shared her experience as a woman in her field.



































