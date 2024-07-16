Chahat Vig Shines in ‘36 Days’

Actress Chahat Vig, who made her acting debut with “Gumraah” starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur and was last seen in the web series “Rafuchakkar,” is currently featuring in SonyLIV’s crime series “36 Days.” In this gripping new series, she stars alongside Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others.

Chahat shares, “I play the role of Sia Walia in the series. She is an actress who rose to fame through music videos. She is married to Tony Walia, who sees her primarily as a trophy wife. Despite this, Sia is loving and deeply cares for her family, constantly ensuring her husband’s happiness. Their relationship and Sia’s career take a transformative journey when a former love interest reappears in her life. I invested ample time in dissecting the script, exploring my character’s motivations and traits. I focused keenly on her speech patterns, practicing to deliver lines softly and delicately to authentically capture her style.”

Sharing how her character Sia is different from what she has played so far, Chahat mentioned, “In my previous roles, I portrayed a regular girl next door. However, with Sia, I embody a glamorous, famed actress who strives to maintain a girl-next-door persona for the sake of her husband’s love. Exploring her emotions and mindset behind suppressing her ambition and longing for love has made this role particularly enjoyable for me.”

Recalling her working experience on the show, she states, “Working with the entire cast and crew has been truly gratifying. I’ve formed memories during this experience that I will hold dear for a lifetime. One of my cherished memories from the Goa schedule was the dinners after wrapping up for the day. We all used to gather together and thoroughly enjoy the combination of food and music, making it a wonderful way to unwind after a busy day of work.”

Talking about the kind of responses she’s received so far and highlighting the theme of the series, she adds, “I’m delighted by the positive feedback. It warms my heart to receive calls from people who’ve enjoyed my character’s persona and its development in the show. I’m filled with joy and gratitude. ‘36 Days’ is a captivating journey filled with hidden revelations that will keep you mesmerized. It’s like a treasure trove of secrets, ensuring you’ll be glued to your screens throughout. Centered around five families over 36 days, the series unfolds a compelling murder mystery.”