Denied a bank account, a brave acid attack survivor reaches out to Shah Rukh Khan

Imagine being denied a bank account just because as an acid attack survivor, you can't blink? This is exactly what Pragya Prasun experienced when a KYC machine could not scan her complete biometric details because of her inability to blink. "It's my right too to be able to open a bank account'', says Pragya and tweeted her story where she also tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation. Meer Foundation is the star's charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors and also funds corrective surgeries. Pragya posted, "Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It's unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink”

As an Nguvu Change Leader, Pragya has also filed an online petition highlighting the plight of survivors like her who are denied access to important services like opening a bank account just because the facial recognition software has its limitations. As one of many changemakers being empowered by Nguvu Collective, an ecosystem builder that facilitates social change, Pragya drew attention in her petition to the challenges faced by hundreds of thousands of people with facial disfigurements or eye problems that prevent them from being able to blink their eyes. This, as she pointed out, should not deny them economic equity and the right to open a bank account in their own name.



She wrote, "I was denied the opportunity to open a new bank account in ICICI Bank due to a new requirement for a video or live photo of the account holder blinking their eyes. As a survivor of an acid attack, I am unable to blink, which has resulted in my inability to access this service. I understand that this new rule has been put in place to streamline the account opening process and make it easier for customers. However, for those of us who cannot blink our eyes, this rule is an insurmountable obstacle that prevents us from accessing basic financial services."

She pointed out that such a system is unfair and unjust to individuals who have already faced many challenges. As she put it, This hurdle exists within the banking system. I know of so many acid attack survivors who face the similar problem with other banks too. We face trouble wherever 'eye blink' is the only indicator for 'liveliness' for accessing services, including KYC for buying a new SIM card. Are we truly taking action to create a society that embraces inclusion?"

She also urged Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO of ICICI Bank to reconsider this policy and provide easy and swift alternative methods for individuals who cannot blink their eyes to open a bank account. She added, "I also implore them to restore the physical application process to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone."

Pragya may or may not receive a response from Shah Rukh Khan but her words are a powerful reminder that as a society we need to be sensitive to the special needs of individuals who have already lost a part of themselves to unspeakable violence.