Divine legends brought to life

Brahmakumaris Auditorium in Hyderabad was the venue for a spectacular Kuchipudi ballet recently. The choreography, originally crafted by the legendary Guru, Padmashri Dr. Sobha Naidu, was presented by her student, Nihanthri Reddy, the founder of Akshadha School of Performing Arts. The production, titled “Kalyana Srinivasam,” lasted approximately two hours, featuring recorded audio and an ensemble of nearly 70 artistes. The immense stage was well-suited for such a large group of dancers.



The dance drama showcased lavish costumes and scintillating artistry, with casting expertly handled by the young Guru Nihanthri Reddy, adding luster to the roles portrayed by the respective artistes. Bhavana, the Sutradhari, introduced each episode with grace. Sruthi stood out in a fine cameo role as Narada Muni.

Sage Bhrigu, a Rishi with a short temper and prone to cursing those who, in his view, do not offer him a proper reception, is on a visit to the abodes of the Trimurthis. The role was played with aplomb by Rachana, who stole the scene in saffron robes, perfectly assuming the mien and gait of the irritable Sage, striding fast with a Kamandal in hand.

He first visits Satyaloka, where Lord Brahma resides. The God of Creation, played by Dhanyatha, is engrossed in reciting the Vedas and does not acknowledge the Rishi’s presence. Latha, as Saraswati, was charming as the divine couple appeared resplendent on a lotus motif-bedecked pedestal. The Goddess of Learning danced briefly to the Vedic chants. Enraged, the Sage immediately decides that Brahma is unfit for worship and, therefore, no temples need be built for him on Earth.

Mount Kailasa is the next place Bhrigu visits. Eesha as Shiva and Yuvana as Parvathi performed a magnificent dance full of spectacular leaps and bounds, set against a backdrop of a crescent and trident. The three-eyed God is initially indifferent to Bhrigu. When he eventually notices the Sage, he is irritated that their dance was disturbed, prompting Bhrigu to curse that Shiva would henceforth only be offered prayers in Linga form.

A despondent Sage then makes his way to Vaikunta, hoping for a better welcome. The scene introduces us to Lord Vishnu on Sesha, played by senior student Trisha, and a beautiful Goddess Lakshmi, whose central role was portrayed by Nihanthri. The Lord and his Consort performed a graceful dance in swirling rhythmic patterns. Infuriated beyond measure by again being ignored, Bhrigu kicks the Lord in the chest, where Goddess Lakshmi resides.

In a shrewd gesture of humility to appease and pacify the Sage, Lord Vishnu soothingly presses Bhrigu’s foot, which was pained by striking the adamantine chest of the Lord. This act results in the loss of the eye on Bhrigu’s foot, thus removing his power to defy the Gods. Upset by Lord Vishnu’s actions towards the Sage, as she feels highly affronted, Lakshmi expresses that she can no longer reside where her sacred dwelling place has been insulted.

When she leaves, the Lord is also constrained to leave his abode and manifests in hiding on Earth, residing inside an anthill on Venkata Hill. In this episode, Nihanthri exquisitely depicted, through delicate abhinaya, her chagrin with flashing eyes full of anger as she exited. Thus, the stage was set for the next part of the drama, as the action shifted to the terrestrial earthly realm from the gods’ heavenly abodes.

Brahma and Shiva take the form of a cow and her calf to serve Srinivasa, the new form assumed by the Lord. Lakshmi, as Gollabhama, enacted sprightly by Vasanthika, ensures nourishment for her Lord by selling the animals to the Chola King. As the cow provides milk to Srinivasa, the cowherd in charge becomes angered by this behavior. He strikes the cow, and in turn, Srinivasa intervenes, leading to a confrontation. The Chola King kills the cowherd, only to be chided and cursed by the Lord, who feels that the punishment was extreme. However, the King is blessed that the curse would end in due course.

When Princess Padmavathi, who is Lakshmi, is playing with her maids, the flower ball they use is lost. This scene was enchanting as the maids threw the ball to each other while dancing, and Padmavathi tried unavailingly to catch it. A rampaging elephant appears, pursued by Srinivasa, and the divine couple are starstruck when they see each other.

In a fortune teller guise, Srinivasa meets and convinces Padmavathi’s parents, predicting that a future divine union is destined for her. Akasa Raja consents to his daughter’s marriage when Vakula Devi comes as an elderly emissary. After the ceremony, in which the bride and groom were elaborately bedecked in suitably rich attire, the final marriage scene was a magnificent spectacle, with Garuda flapping his wings as he preceded Lord Srinivasa in the procession. Brahma, Shiva, and their consorts officiated as the wedding was celebrated. Nihanthri as Padmavathi was a bashful bride, and Trisha assumed a regal stance as Lord Srinivasa.