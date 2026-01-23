Essential care tips to prevent dryness, cracks, and discomfort

As the chill of winter settles in, neglecting your feet during this time can lead to discomfort, pain, and even more serious health issues.

During colder months, blood vessels naturally constrict to preserve body heat. While this helps protect vital organs, it reduces circulation to your extremities—especially your feet and toes. Poor circulation can lead to cold feet, numbness, slower healing, and increased sensitivity to pressure or injury.

Winter presents unique challenges for foot health. Dry air, heavy footwear, and reduced circulation combine to create the perfect environment for foot discomfort, cracked skin, fungal infections, frostbite, and worsening chronic conditions.

Taking proactive steps during the winter months can help keep your feet comfortable, functional, and healthy until spring arrives.

The skin of the feet is commonly thick and dry, and you need to follow a regular foot-care regimen dedicatedly for beautiful and glowing feet.

1 — Moisturise Daily

Dry skin is one of the most common winter foot complaints. Daily moisturising helps maintain the skin barrier and prevents painful cracks.

Opt for a rich and hydrating foot cream or lotion that contains ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, or coconut oil. Apply the moisturiser generously, focusing on the heels and the balls of your feet. If this isn’t doing the job, try a urea-based heel balm. This will hydrate your skin cells more actively, improving skin integrity. Most heel balms contain 25% urea, but the higher the percentage, the better.

Avoid applying lotion between the toes, as excess moisture there can encourage fungal growth.

For the best results, apply the moisturiser or petroleum jelly before bedtime and wear breathable cotton socks to allow better absorption.

2 — Use Proper Socks

and Footwear

Proper footwear is essential during the winter months. The right winter socks insulate and protect your feet.

Opt for socks made of breathable materials like cotton, wool, or moisture-wicking synthetics to keep your feet dry. Look for socks that keep you both warm and dry. You may opt for thermal socks for extra insulation if you live in snow-covered areas.

The type of footwear you choose can significantly impact the condition of your feet. Opt for waterproof, insulated boots that keep your feet warm and dry.

Avoid shoes that are too tight, which can cut off circulation, or too loose, which can cause blisters. Tight shoes restrict blood flow, increasing the risk of cold-related problems.

3 — Pedicure

A pedicure is not just a beauty procedure. It is also an excellent way to prevent the development of fungal diseases.

Winter weather can dry out your cuticles, leading to hangnails or painful cracks.

Winter pedicures aren’t just about keeping your nails looking good—they are essential for maintaining foot health during the colder months.

A professional pedicure begins with soaking your feet in warm water to soften hardened skin. After your foot bath, shorten your toenails using foot files and pumice tools that remove thick, dead skin safely.

Well-groomed feet are not just a sign of hygiene but also instant confidence boosters.

As a final touch, apply a nail strengthener. This will further nourish the nail plate.

An organic pedicure uses natural oils and products containing natural substances. Nowadays, foot spa treatments have also gained popularity. They can be combined with pedicures. A foot spa includes exfoliation and massage to reduce fatigue, tone the muscles, improve blood circulation, and induce relaxation.

Home Pedicure

For a home pedicure, you will need a nail brush, pumice stone or heel scrubber, nail clippers, an emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish, and a small tub for soaking the feet.

First, remove old polish if necessary using cotton wool and remover.

Soak your feet in warm (not hot) water with Epsom salts to soften the skin, then exfoliate gently with a pumice stone. Add some herbal shampoo and any vegetable oil, like sunflower or olive oil. You can also add coarse salt. Let the feet soak for 15 minutes. Then clean the nails with the brush. The brush should not be too hard.

Use the pumice stone on the heels and sides of the soles. Avoid metal scrubbers. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water and dry with a towel.

If your nails need cutting, it is better to use a nail clipper. Toenails should be cut straight across. Avoid shaping them, as this can lead to ingrown nails. Use the emery board to smooth them.

Do not cut the cuticles of the toenails. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Apply almond oil and gently push back the cuticles with a cotton bud.

Then give your feet a scrub treatment. Mix ground almonds with yoghurt and some sugar. Apply the mixture to the feet. After 15 to 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular movements, paying attention to the heels. Wash off with water.

Massage the feet with olive oil or sunflower oil. Wipe off excess oil with a moist towel.

Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml of rose water. Apply to the feet. Lie down and relax for half an hour. Wash it off with plain water.

Apply oil and massage the feet and nails, paying special attention to the heels and applying more oil if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes toward the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel.

Mix a little lemon juice with honey and apply it to the feet. Wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. This moisturises and softens the skin.

If you wish to apply polish, place some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the tip. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat.