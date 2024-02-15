Exploring the depths of love through Bharatanatyam

Recently, the theme and title of the evening program at Saptaparni, a Bharatanatyam presentation by Maithri Rao, was “Anuraga,” meaning attachment, affection, desire, or love. Various compositions displayed these facets, portraying devotion to God, showcasing the beautiful bond between Mother and Child, possessive childish love for objects, and the evergreen story of Radha and Krishna. It was a journey through dance filled with emotions that the dancer successfully transmitted to the rasikas.



Among the five choreographies presented, there were also a few experimental compositions which had received considerable appreciation in earlier programs. Maithri had considerable stage presence in a variegated costume of blue and pastel shades.

Devotion to the Divine Mother: “Devi”

“Devi,” in praise of the divine Mother, was the first presentation in ragamalika. Maithri emoted radiantly the grace and strength of Devi, evoking devotion throughout as the Goddess was invoked by the Bheeja Mantra - “Om Aim Heem Shreem” representing divine energy. Blessings and powers of Parvati, Lakshmi, and Saraswati were beseeched.

Nurturing Faith in “Hari Smarane Mado”

“Hari Smarane Mado” depicted a mother’s task of explaining faith, surrender, and trust in a supreme being to her child. Through delicate abhinaya, the child is beguiled by wondrously attractive tales of divine protection, teaching the glory of the Lord and the path to salvation through prayer and meditation.

Celebrating Motherly Dreams: “Baale”

“Baale” portrayed a contemporary story of a mother dreaming of her girl child becoming an astronaut, celebrating parental love, guidance, and sacrifices for the well-being of their children. Motherly love and tenderness were deeply and emotionally portrayed.

Eternal Love in “Kadanakutuhala Tillana”

“Kadanakutuhala Tillana” is a spritely nritta composition focusing on the love of Radha and Krishna, representing the eternal bond and longing for union between the divine and mortal. Radha’s passionate spirituality and longing for Krishna were depicted with vibrant energy.

A Novel Finale: “My First Chair”

The concluding piece mesmerized the spectators with its novelty, taken from Maithri’s dance film, “My First Chair,” previously premiered in many international film festivals. Depicting a child’s possessive love and attachment to an object, Maithri’s intense and realistic portrayal captivated the audience, drawing from her personal memories. Senior scholar and Guru Dr. Anupama Kylash, Maithri’s abhinaya teacher, was the chief guest for the occasion, adding to the significance of the performance and the artistry displayed by Maithri Rao.