Fighting back against hereditary hair loss

“Your hair is your crowning glory,” they say. However, what happens when the crown begins to lose its thickness due to hereditary hair loss, also known as androgenetic alopecia? The encouraging news is that, although there is no guaranteed solution, there are various approaches available to address this issue.

Losing hair, especially when it’s because of your family genes, can be pretty worrisome. But here’s the good news: Experts in the field have shared invaluable & really helpful advice on how to deal with this and get your confidence back. Let’s delve into their wisdom.

“To effectively combat hereditary hair loss, it’s crucial to understand what causes it,” says Dr. Charu Sharma, Co-founder and director of dermatology at Cureskin, a renowned specialist in hair and scalp health. Androgenetic alopecia, the most common cause of hereditary hair loss, primarily results from genetics and hormonal factors. It affects both men and women, with patterns of hair thinning and balding differing between the sexes.

According to Dr. Sharma, “Hereditary hair loss is a gradual process. It typically starts with a receding hairline or a widening part, and over time, it can progress to more extensive hair thinning. This understanding is key to addressing the issue immediately and effectively.”

“Your hair’s health is closely linked to your diet,” says Clinical Dietician and founder of FitFoody.in Sonia Sinha. “Eating a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is crucial for maintaining strong, healthy hair.” She emphasizes the importance of protein, iron, biotin, and vitamins A and D in promoting hair growth. Sinha also recommends incorporating foods like lean meats, fish, eggs, leafy greens, pulse legumes, and nuts into your diet. She adds, “Supplements can also be beneficial if you struggle to meet your nutritional needs through food alone, but it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplements.”

“When it comes to slowing hereditary hair loss, Topical treatments, medications, and healthy lifestyle choices can make a significant difference,” further emphasized Dr. Sharma. Over-the-counter topical solutions containing minoxidil have shown promising results in stimulating hair growth and reducing hair loss in both men and women.

Additionally, prescription medications like finasteride, primarily used for men, and spironolactone, mainly for women, can be effective in blocking the hormones that are key contributors to hair loss in people with androgenetic alopecia. However, these medications should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional due to potential side effects.

Krishna Murty, an IT engineer grappling with hereditary hair loss, also has some insights to share from his personal journey. He emphasizes the importance of holistic wellness, including a balanced diet and exercise. In particular, he highlights the growing popularity of hair growth gummies among those facing hair loss. “In my quest to combat hereditary hair loss, I stumbled upon hair growth gummies. They’re a convenient and tasty addition to my daily routine,” says Krishna. “While they’re not a miracle solution, I’ve noticed that they provide some of the essential vitamins and minerals needed for healthier hair. They complement the other treatments I’ve adopted, adding an extra layer of support to my battle against thinning hair.” Krishna’s perspective underscores that individuals facing hereditary hair loss often explore various avenues to address their concerns, including dietary supplements like gummies, as part of their overall strategy.

“Stress is a silent contributor to hair loss,” warns yoga teacher Manisha Chawla. High-stress levels can exacerbate hair loss and make it more challenging to manage. Chawla recommends incorporating stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Moreover, lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can also accelerate hair loss. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake can have a positive impact on your hair’s health and overall well-being.

While there might not be a surefire cure for hereditary hair loss, there are several expert-recommended strategies that can help slow down the process and potentially promote hair regrowth. These approaches include gaining insights into the underlying causes, making adjustments to your diet, exploring topical treatments, considering advanced medical procedures, and effectively managing stress. These tips provide hope and options for individuals dealing with this widespread concern.

“Always keep in mind,” emphasizes Dr. Charu Sharma from Cureskin, “You’re not on this journey by yourself. With the proper guidance and unwavering determination, you can take on hereditary hair loss and gradually regain your confidence, strand by strand.”