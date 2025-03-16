FLO Industrial Park Attracts Delegations from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

FLO Industrial Park, India’s first 100% women-owned industrial park, continues to set a benchmark for women-led development. Recently, delegations from MahaPREIT, a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) visited the park in Sultanpur, Hyderabad.

The park, a model for women-led economic growth, was developed with an initial investment of INR 250 crores, generating over 1,500 jobs, with 55% reserved for women. Inspired by its success, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Ladies Organization (FLO) aims to replicate this model across various states, integrating business townships linked to industrial parks. The Maharashtra delegation included Bipin Shrimali, MD, and Sunil Pote, Executive Director (Operations) of MahaPREIT, along with Ujjwala Singhania, Co-Chair, FICCI MSC & Past President, FLO, and members from FLO Mumbai Industrial Park. Their visit focused on studying best practices and exploring potential collaborations.

Similarly, the 30-member Madhya Pradesh delegation consisted of women industry owners, MSME officials, and representatives from the RAMP scheme. The MSME Department of Madhya Pradesh facilitated this exposure visit to explore how the park empowers women entrepreneurs.

FLO Hyderabad Chairperson Priya Gazdar, along with the FLO Industrial Park team, welcomed the delegates. Monika Agarwal presented insights into the park’s vision and operations, followed by an interactive session with industry leaders Usharani Manne, Director, Polmon Instruments Ltd., and Srivani Madugula, Director, Paneluxe.

The visit concluded with a meeting with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Government of Telangana, to discuss policies fostering women-led industries. These high-profile visits reaffirm FLO’s mission of expanding women-driven industrial growth nationwide.