Foods you must add to your diet to boost immunity
As the seasons change, maintaining a healthy, balanced diet is essential for strengthening your immune system and staying in top shape. Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, emphasizes that incorporating natural foods like almonds, citrus fruits, ginger, and spinach into your daily meals provides vital nutrients to help your body fight off infections. Here are four powerful immunity-boosting foods that can help protect you from seasonal flu and illnesses.
Almonds
Almonds aren’t just delicious—they are a natural source of 15 essential nutrients, including vitamin E, zinc, folate, and iron, which are vital for immune function. Snacking on a handful of almonds daily or adding them to your breakfast can provide a nutritious boost. Naturally crunchy, delicious, and versatile, almonds are a convenient snack to enjoy anytime. In fact, even the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) states that regular almond consumption supports immunity. Including almonds in your diet is a simple yet effective way to stay healthy!
Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, musambi and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that is necessary for white blood cell production—the body’s defense against infections. Adding these fruits to your diet boosts your vitamin C intake, supporting your immune system.
Garlic
Garlic has a long history of medicinal use, known for its anti-bacterial properties, thanks to a natural compound allicin. Incorporating garlic into your meals not only adds flavour but also helps to fight off the micro-organisms. Add minced garlic to curries, soups, stir-fries, and sauces for taste and health.
Leafy Greens
Leafy greens like spinach, drumstick leaves, amaranth leaves, mint and others contain vitamins and antioxidants that play a role in immune function. These greens contain vitamins A and C, and folate, nutrients that play a vital role in supporting a healthy immune system. Incorporate a variety of leafy greens into your meals by adding them to curries, gravies, dals, salads, for a nutritious and flavourful boost to your diet.