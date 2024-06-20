Live
For Naqiyah Haji face yoga has been a gamechanger: ‘Achieved natural glow, improved skin elasticity’
The ‘International Day of Yoga’ is celebrated on June 21, and Naqiyah, who is currently portraying Nikki in the fantasy thriller drama ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, revealed the transformative benefits of yoga. Speaking about the advantages she has experienced through yoga, Naqiyah said: “Yoga has been a true blessing in my day-to-day life. It helps me stay grounded and focused amid the chaos of a busy schedule.”
“Whether it’s a challenging shoot or juggling multiple roles, yoga gives me the calm and clarity I need to tackle everything with a positive mindset. It keeps my energy levels up and ensures I am both physically and mentally balanced,” shared Naqiyah. She further elaborated, “Face yoga has been a game-changer for my skin. Incorporating it into my daily routine has not only helped me achieve a natural glow but has also improved my skin’s elasticity and firmness. The simple exercises are a great way to relax and rejuvenate, giving me a refreshed and youthful appearance without any invasive treatments.”
‘Shaitani Rasmein’ airs on Star Bharat.